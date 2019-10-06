What we learned from Sunday's Week 5 games

The have-nots didn't have it on Sunday afternoon, as winless squads in Washington, New York and Cincinnati all lost again. Kliff Kingsbury won his first game as an NFL head coach, while Bill Belichick won his 264th. Elsewhere, teams under fire got off the schneid in Minnesota and Baltimore and others in Atlanta and Chicago are starting to panic.

Here's what we've learned so far from Sunday's contests:

1. My internal "GAME OVER" radar sounded when old-as-the-trees legger Mike Nugent popped in a 37-yard field goal to put New England up 9-6 in the second quarter. That might feel premature, but the Redskins are a banged-up, paint-by-numbers operation lacking any whiff of gridiron magic. Onto their third quarterback of the young season in Colt McCoy, who barely practiced, the Redskins offense napped for long stretches with minus-9 net yards passing over the first 20-plus minutes and just 75 on the day. Beyond a 65-yard end-around score by undrafted rookie wideout Steven Sims Jr., coach Jay Gruden's shipwrecked "attack" never threatened to make this a game.

2. Washington (0-5) hung around early with an active pass rush that registered four sacks, an end-zone pick and more than once flushed a shoes-in-cement Tom Brady to run from the heat. A tad sluggish out of the gate, the Patriots abandoned the ground game early in favor of a fast-paced rainstorm of short-to-medium lobs that saw Brady throw 31 passes in the first half and sprinkle the ball to nine targets for 312 yards and three scores on the day. Brady has yet to find his rhythm with massive-bodied Josh Gordon, but Julian Edelman (8/110/1) served as an anchor. It was concerning to see the Pats settle for a field goal after Jason McCourty's pick put the ball at Washington's 11, but New England (5-0) hit cruise control once Brady opened the second half with a 29-yard scoring strike to Brandon Bolden to mount a 19-7 lead.

3. Color me concerned about New England's kicking situation after Nugent bonked an extra point and looked rusty. The defense, though, piled up six sacks, allowed just 220 yards and remains a burgeoning Bill Belichick fever dream. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Shelton and Chase Winovich recorded takedowns; Jamie Collins generated a special-teams fumble recovery; and the cohesiveness of the entire unit suggests another fast track toward the AFC title game.

-- Marc Sessler

1. Josh Allen returned from concussion protocol and looked like a far more cautious runner in the victory. The QB appeared to slide down early on several runs instead of inviting contact, as is his natural instinct. The Bills employed a conservative game plan against a good Titans defense, with few deep shots, trying to protect Allen behind a banged-up offensive line -- no pass attempts of 20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. Credit offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with several creative calls, including a great design on a TE throwback to Lee Smith for a TD and a pop pass to speedy Isaiah McKenzie that went for 46 yards and set up another score. When Daboll asked Allen to make good reads, the QB looked calm and accurate on mid-range throws, hitting John Brown for five first-down passes. Allen made one bad read on a terrible INT, throwing late over the middle under pressure, but bounced back late. With the run game stymied for much of the contest, Frank Gore got chugging on the final drive as the Bills salted the clock away on a 4-minute, 12-second drive that picked up four first downs to ice the victory. Allen's perfect keeper and slide clinched the tilt with a first down, pushing the Bills to 4-1. It was a solid, if unspectacular, road win for Allen and the Bills.

2. Buffalo's defense continues to smother and choke the life out of opponents with a dominant front and swarming back end. The Bills sacked Marcus Mariota five times on the day, including three from Jordan Phillips, who destroyed a struggled Titans offensive line repeatedly. Even with Taylor Lewan returning, Buffalo made Tennessee's O-line look like a sieve, constantly putting pressure on Mariota, and stuffing Derrick Henry repeatedly in the backfield. Even as injuries mounted for Buffalo's defense, Sean McDermott's crew held the Titans underwater. Tennessee generated just 252 yards of offense and went 4-of-14 on third downs, while the Bills forced six three-and-outs. McDermott's D proved it always travels well and can carry Buffalo to wins.

3. The Titans (2-3) will be kicking themselves. Cairo Santos left 12 points on the field, missing field goals from 50, 36, 32, and 53 yards. The 27-year-old kicker was not close on several of the boots and had one tipped at the line. Santos seemed to get the yips and couldn't recover. He could find himself without a job after the disastrous performance. It's fair to question Titans coach Mike Vrabel for sending his kicker on the field for a 53-yarder late after three previous misses on a fourth-and-4 from the 35-yard line with under seven minutes left in the tilt.

-- Kevin Patra

1. As ballyhooed as the dawn of the Danny Dimes era has been, the 2019 days of Kirk Cousins have been bemoaned. On this Sunday, however, it was Cousins who won the day and did so impressively; rekindling his chemistry with Adam Thielen and turning in far and away his best passing performance of the season to lead the Vikings to a 28-10 victory over Jones' Giants. Jones (21-of-38, 182 yards, one TD, one INT, 65.9 rating) was far from spectacular as he piloted a one-dimensional Giants offense against a stellar Vikings defense with New York (2-3) losing for the first time in the burgeoning era of Danny Dimes. Cousins (22-for-27 for 306 yards, two TDs, no INT, 138.6 rating) emerged from a week of apologies and criticism and was sharp from the start, piloting Minnesota (3-2) to a 10-0 lead it never looked back from. The Vikings have alternated wins and losses throughout five weeks' worth of season, so the Cousins conundrum isn't at its conclusion, but in Week 5, there's no reason for the oft-criticized signal-caller to apologize after this one.

2. Stefon Diggs hauled in a 16-yard reception on the Vikings' second play and Cousins' first throw. It led to a 3-0 lead. Diggs' day in which he had three catches on four targets ended a tumultuous week, but it was Thielen who left Gotham with a great afternoon behind him, bursting out with seven catches (eight targets) for 130 yards and two touchdows. Though Diggs' desires and diminished numbers became a story, Thielen's stats have hardly been what they were in past seasons. But Thielen got back to outstanding on Sunday with his first 100-yard game of 2019 and the 17th of his career. Dalvin Cook's production hardly waned -- carrying or catching the ball -- so perhaps balance can be found as Thielen was the Thielen of old for the first time this season. The Diggs dilemma, however, at least from a production standpoint, still remains.

3. As tales of Saquon Barkley's superhuman healing powers have surfaced, the plain truth of Sunday was the Giants were without their all-everything tailback. Wayne Gallman filled in quite well a week earlier, but this time around lasted less than a quarter as he was ruled out with a concussion. That left just Jon Hilliman and fullback Eli Penny. And the combination of Danny Dimes and Eli Penny sadly never cashed in pay dirt. The offense did its due diligence to keep the Vikings defense honest with balanced play-calling, but Jones' right arm was essentially the Giants' only offensive option. For as much as the Giants' running game is struggling with its health, the Vikings defense was dastardly and deserving of praise, with the Anthony Barr-led unit holding Big Blue to only 64 rushing yards. For the Giants, the return of Saquon cannot come soon enough.

-- Grant Gordon

1. Upon the fateful foot of Zane Gonzalez, the Kliff and Kyler era's first triumph floated through the uprights. Winless teams with rookie head coaches, sputtering running games and porous defenses collided with the Cardinals defeating the Bengals, 26-23, when Gonzalez' 31-yard field goal with no time left was good. The win was the first for Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie QB Kyler Murray, who teamed up for 514 yards of offense but only two touchdowns. Still, the Cardinals (1-3-1) have their first win and can move past that hulking obstacle, while fellow first-year coach Zac Taylor and his Bengals (0-5) are still left winless and wondering when the times of tumult will run out.

2. Facing the Cards' 31st-ranked defense (28th in rushing), the Bengals offense was set to remedy its ills in the running game. It did -- sorta -- with Joe Mixon nabbing a season-high 93 yards, but it was once more Andy Dalton leading the show as he threw a pair of scores in the final 4:08 of the ballgame to conjure up some drama out of nowhere on what had previously been a listless afternoon. Problems needing to be solved by the Bengals are abundant, but Cincy's rushing game was ranked dead last coming in and it might well be the biggest reason a win still can't be found.

3. Field goals, glorious field goals! Until a frenzied fourth quarter played out in front of a sea of empty seats, it was very much the Zane Gonzalez and Randy Bullock show. Murray's six-yard rush for six points in the first stanza was the only score that didn't come via Gonzalez or Bullock's foot until the fourth. With three field goals in as many attempts and two successful point-after attempts, Bullock was perfect. Gonzalez misfired on a second-quarter field goal try, but was successful on his four other attempts, including the 31-yarder as the clock hit zero (shockingly his longest make of the game). While the game certainly wasn't riveting through the first 45 minutes, Gonzalez' glorious end gave the Cards their biggest reason to celebrate thus far this season.

-- Grant Gordon