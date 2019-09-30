2020 NFL Draft order: Redskins No. 1; Eagles, Jets in top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft heading into Week 5, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today . The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Most assume the Dolphins, winless and seemingly hopeless, will pick first when the Las Vegas strip becomes DraftTown on April 23. And many, via Twitter hashtaggery and other means, profess to know whom the team will select with that selection. Right now, though, Miami's not alone at the bottom. Five other squads have yet to learn what it feels like to win in 2019, which means the week-to-week maneuvering at the top of the draft order might be the most interesting part of the season in several cities across the league.

So, before we get too far ahead of ourselves -- a statement that will no doubt draw eye rolls given the subject matter of this piece -- let's remember that it's Week 5. Nothing has been determined yet.

The needs for each team listed below offer just a snapshot of the areas that project to require the most attention as of today. Draft needs for NFL teams don't crystallize until the spring, after free agency plugs some holes and creates others, but we are firm believers that it's not too soon to see what might be coming around the corner.

The order and needs will evolve as we go along. Stay tuned. It's going to be a rather inglorious ride.

PICK 1 Redskins Record: 0-4 (.625)

This week's game: vs. Patriots

Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE



When your star left tackle no longer wants to play for you, your CB1 is in decline and your TE1 can't stay healthy ... we could go on. Troubling times.

PICK 2 Broncos Record: 0-4 (.625)

This week's game: at Chargers

Biggest needs: CB, interior D-line, OL



The Broncos' top cornerback, Chris Harris Jr., will turn 31 in June and is an impending free agent. Three of their four starting defensive linemen ( Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris and Adam Gotsis) are in the final year of their deals and Denver's leading receiver (Emmanuel Sanders) is due for free agency in 2020, too.

PICK 3 Bengals Record: 0-4 (.667)

This week's game: vs. Cardinals

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR



Andy Dalton seems like a nice man, but he probably shouldn't be an NFL team's QB1 anymore. This is another one of those teams with so many needs that it seems silly to list just three, but that's what we're doing. Sorry.

PICK 4 Dolphins Record: 0-4 (.688 strength of schedule)

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: QB, OT, edge rusher



I'm not at all certain that Josh Rosen isn't a QB worth building around, but I'm including the position as a need because it doesn't appear this is a franchise committed to him as the guy for 2020. Until a couple weeks ago, coaches viewed Ryan Fitzpatrick as the better option. There are needs everywhere here, though, as you might have heard.

PICK 5 Jets Record: 0-3 (.750)

This week's game: at Eagles

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, CB



The Jets haven't invested a first- or second-round pick in an offensive lineman since 2010. (Never forget Vlad Ducasse, who started five games in four seasons!) I think Sam Darnold would agree it's past time for the club to end that streak. There are several needs we could have mentioned here, and things get even more interesting if impending free agents Leonard Williams and Robby Anderson aren't re-signed.

PICK 6 Cardinals Record: 0-3-1 (.594)

This week's game: at Bengals

Biggest needs: OT, offensive playmaker, edge rusher



This is still one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and three of its five starters are ticketed for free agency in 2020. The focus, of course, has to be on giving Kyler Murray, who has already been sacked more this season than he was all last year at Oklahoma, a better supporting cast.

PICK 7 Falcons Record: 1-3 (.500)

This week's game: at Texans

Biggest needs: DL, S, RB



It seems obvious that the Falcons and Vic Beasley (11.5 sacks in his last 34 games) are headed for a parting of ways. Beasley and fellow D-linemen Tyeler Davison, Jack Crawford and Adrian Clayborn are set to reach free agency in 2020. You wonder if a team that might need some cap relief will be ready to move on from Devonta Freeman, who has no guaranteed salary remaining on his deal after this season, per Over The Cap. Plus, will Keanu Neal will be the same player after a second major injury in as many seasons?

PICK 8 Dolphins (via Steelers) Steelers' record: 1-3 (.667)

This week's Steelers game: vs. Ravens



The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. See No. 4 for the Dolphins' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Steelers' needs.

PICK 9 Ravens Record: 2-2 (.406)

This week's game: at Steelers

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, OL



This is a roster still recovering from the offseason departures of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. The process of trying to replace those edge rushers is still in the early stages, and there could also be significant turnover at the cornerback position in the not-too-distant future.

PICK 10 Eagles Record: 2-2 (.406)

This week's game: vs. Jets

Biggest needs: S, edge rusher, CB



It's surprising to see a defense as talented as Philly's rank last in the NFL in pass D with a league-low three sacks through Week 4, but the team's issues in the secondary are a major culprit in the lack of production.

PICK 11 Chargers Record: 2-2 (.406)

This week's game: vs. Broncos

Biggest needs: OT, CB, pass-catcher



Philip Rivers is in the final year of the contract extension he signed in 2015, but it would be a shock if he's not under center for the Bolts in 2020. Assuming he's back, finding a left tackle could be at the top of the to-do list given the uncertainty around Russell Okung (blood clots).

PICK 12 Colts Record: 2-2 (.438)

This week's game: at Chiefs

Biggest needs: DL, OL, pass-catcher



Matt Eberflus' veteran defensive line could use another infusion of youth to keep the pass rush vibrant in Indy. GM Chris Ballard has to think about the trenches on both sides of the ball, though, with Anthony Castonzo's deal up after this season and Ryan Kelly's expiring a year later.

PICK 13 Titans Record: 2-2 (.438)

This week's game: vs. Bills

Biggest needs: OL, CB, RB



I still don't know if Marcus Mariota is the answer, but he's trending up, so I'm leaving QB off the list of the top needs for now. There's also uncertainty for other key contract-year guys like Jack Conklin (who had his fifth-year option declined), Derrick Henry and Logan Ryan. Edge rusher and tight end might need to figure prominently into the team's offseason plans, as well. There's a lot to sort out here.

PICK 14 Panthers Record: 2-2 (.469)

This week's game: vs. Jaguars

Biggest needs: S, CB, pass-catcher



This secondary, coming off a very nice outing against the Texans, might need some rebuilding in the offseason with James Bradberry due to hit the market and Donte Jackson yet to show he's a true CB1. A young playmaker for the deep middle would be an especially welcome sight at safety opposite Eric Reid.

PICK 15 Giants Record: 2-2 (.500)

This week's game: vs. Vikings

Biggest needs: WR, DB, edge rusher



It's early, but it appears it's Dave Gettleman 1, Haters 0 based on the early returns from Daniel Jones. Now the GM has to get Mr. Dimes a big target at WR to complement Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate. There's the matter of whether Janoris Jenkins and Antoine Bethea are long for this roster.

PICK 17 Vikings Record: 2-2 (.563)

This week's game: at Giants

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB



If Kirk Cousins keeps performing at his current level, it would be irresponsible for the team to NOT look for a young QB to groom this offseason.

PICK 18 Buccaneers Record: 2-2 (.667)

This week's game: at Saints

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OT, DB



Maybe I'm taking the bait here, but at this point, with the Bucs a missed field goal away from being 3-1 and Jameis Winston playing the best ball of his NFL career, I can't say the Bucs have to start over at QB after the season. As for edge rusher leading the list of needs, Shaquil Barrett could be in line for a massive payday given the start he's had to the season, and Jason Pierre-Paul, who is still rehabbing from a neck injury, is in the last year of his contract, too.

PICK 19 Lions Record: 2-1-1 (.531)

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: CB, WR, OL



Starting CBs Rashaan Melvin and Darius Slay are scheduled to reach free agency in consecutive offseasons and both will be over the age of 30 when they hit the market. The Lions also might be looking for help in the slot and outside at receiver, with Danny Amendola's deal expiring after this season and Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones due to become free agents after the 2020 campaign.

PICK 20 Rams Record: 3-1 (.563)

This week's game: at Seahawks

Biggest needs: CB, edge rusher, OL



Maybe it's recency bias, but after watching Jameis Winston torch the Rams, it seems like the pass defense is going to require some attention. Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, who haven't lived up to the hype since joining forces, are in contract years, as is edge rusher Dante Fowler. And Clay Matthews, signed through 2020, is in decline.

PICK 21 Browns Record: 2-2 (.467)

This week's game: at 49ers

Biggest needs: OT, S, interior OL



John Dorsey has to find an upgrade over Greg Robinson at left tackle. The Browns still have to replace Kevin Zeitler on the interior, and starting center JC Tretter is in the final year of his contract. Same goes for safeties Damarious Randall and Eric Murray.

PICK 22 Raiders Record: 2-2 (.500)

This week's game: vs. Bears (in London)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, WR, interior OL



Mike Mayock was never going to fix this pass rush in one offseason, even with the draft selections of promising rookies Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. Oh, are we going to play the Derek Carr game this offseason or nah? I'll say nah for now, but that could change (after all, there's very little guaranteed money left on his deal beyond 2019, per Over The Cap).

PICK 23 Dolphins (via Texans) Texans' record: 2-2 (.563)

This week's Texans game: vs. Falcons



The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Laremy Tunsil trade. See No. 4 for the Dolphins' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Texans' needs.

PICK 25 Raiders (via Bears) Bears' record: 3-1 (.313)

This week's Bears game: vs. Raiders (in London)



The Raiders acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. See No. 22 for the Raiders' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Bears' needs.

PICK 26 Cowboys Record: 3-1 (.313)

This week's game: vs. Packers

Biggest needs: CB, S, pass-catcher



As you know, there are some pressing contract situations in Dallas, even after DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith got paid in the offseason. Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones are in the final year of their deals. It's hard to imagine Jerry Jones letting any of them walk the way he's been handing out bags of money, but we certainly don't see Dak going anywhere.

PICK 27 Packers Record: 3-1 (.438)

This week's game: at Cowboys

Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE



There's nothing more important for this group than keeping Aaron Rodgers upright, and longtime starting tackle Bryan Bulaga, in a contract year, might be approaching the end of the line. As for the other predominant needs, this receiving corps might be too dependent on Davante Adams right now.

PICK 28 Bills Record: 3-1 (.400)

This week's game: at Titans

Biggest needs: DE, WR, CB



With Shaq Lawson and Trent Murphy due to hit the market in consecutive offseasons, it's time to add a player to be groomed opposite Jerry Hughes. On offense, Josh Allen could really use a go-up-and-get-it guy.

PICK 29 Saints Record: 3-1 (.688)

This week's game: vs. Bucs

Biggest needs: CB, WR, QB



There are a lot of unknowns about the future at the QB position for the Saints as we sit here today. It's conceivable that Drew Brees will want to keep playing in 2020 and Teddy Bridgewater, a free-agent-to-be, will get an opportunity to start somewhere that he can't refuse this time. I'm intrigued by 29-year-old Taysom Hill and all, but it feels like Sean Payton will be searching for a QB to groom this spring. The No. 2s at receiver and corner and the starting left guard spot will be areas to watch, as well.

PICK 31 Patriots Record: 4-0 (.267)

This week's game: at Redskins

Biggest needs: Interior OL, pass-catcher, S



It's fun to pretend like the Patriots have needs instead of mild inconveniences on the way to domination. The center and guard positions are ones to watch, though, with David Andrews out for the year with a blood clot and Joe Thuney in the final year of his contract. I don't think it would hurt to add another tight end or receiver -- or both -- to the mix, either. The shadow of Gronk looms, while Josh Gordon, looking to prove his troubles are behind him in 2019, and Phillip Dorsett are impending free agents.

PICK 32 Chiefs Record: 4-0 (.531)

This week's game: vs. Colts

Biggest needs: CB, LB, OG



This roster is the envy of just about every team but the Patriots, but there's certainly room for improvement in certain areas. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller are in contract years. Inside linebacker and left guard appear to be areas to target for an upgrade.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears

Biggest needs: S, edge rusher, CB

I'm not going to put QB on this list. I'll just say I don't think Chase Daniel appearing to be a better option than even a healthy Mitchell Trubisky in Year 3 is what the Bears had in mind. Anyway, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is playing on a one-year deal and could price himself off the roster in 2020, and I have to think looking for an upgrade over Leonard Floyd will be on Ryan Pace's radar this offseason.

Houston Texans

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, CB

First things first. Jadeveon Clowney was sent packing at a time when the team couldn't replace him, and Whitney Mercilus is in a contract year. Now, I don't believe the work on Deshaun Watson's offensive line is done, especially with Laremy Tunsil a year and a half away from free agency. No QB has been sacked more than Watson (80 times) since the start of last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, WR, OL

Pittsburgh will need a new complement to T.J. Watt if Bud Dupree doesn't have the type of year that convinces the team not to let him walk in the offseason (this play from Monday night will help his cause). Receiver ought to be a priority if a reliable No. 2 to JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't emerge, and it would make sense to add a young piece or two to a veteran O-line that hasn't played up to its usual standard in 2019.