Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday:

1. Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return against the Panthers. Offensive lineman Zach Fulton (back) is questionable to return vs. the Panthers.

2. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has been ruled out a hamstring injury vs. the Dolphins.

3. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jamon Brown is questionable to return due to a possible head injury vs. the Titans.

4. Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return vs. the Chiefs.

5. Indianapolis Colts rookie receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal) is questionable to return vs. the Raiders.

6. Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz suffered a concussion vs. the Texans.