Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) out vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will press forward against the division rival Minnesota Vikings without starting QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury on the Bears' first drive of the game on a scramble. The team ruled him out of the game shortly after and Trubisky was later seen on the Chicago sideline with his left arm in a sling.

The QB was dragged down and fell awkwardly on his arm on the first-quarter play. He was evaluated on the sideline and taken to the locker room.

Trubisky fumbled on the play and the Vikings recovered, but a defensive penalty negated the botch.

Veteran signal-caller Chase Daniel took over for the Bears and led an opening-drive touchdown, culminated by a TD pass to Tarik Cohen to take a 7-0 lead.