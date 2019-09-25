Jalen Ramsey sits out Jaguars practice with back injury

Jalen Ramsey will be back with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, but how much he participates remains to be seen.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Ramsey is expected to be at the facility today, per sources informed of the situation.

The former All-Pro cornerback missed Monday's practice with an illness. The Jags had Tuesday off.

How much work Ramsey will get in this week is unknown. Amid his trade request, Ramsey is banged up, Rapoport noted, and has been receiving treatment for issues related to his lower back and hamstrings. The Jaguars' official Twitter account posted that Ramsey will not practice Wednesday due to a back issue.

Marrone was asked about Jalen Ramseyâs back injury thatâll keep him out of practice. Says Ramsey told them his back tightened up. Marrone had no idea when that happened. Said Ramsey didnât mention anything after last weekâs game. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2019

In addition to the flu, his back, and hamstrings, Ramsey is also dealing with a serious case of "I don't want to work here anymore," which is a nagging disorder that's tough to cure. The Jags, who believe they can swipe the AFC South division after last week's win over the Titans, have been reluctant to trade the star corner. Unless a team offers a motherload, Jacksonville might continue to scuffle its feet with Ramsey's trade request.

Last week the 24-year-old said he would play for his teammates and wouldn't leave them high-and-dry on game days. It's fair to start to wonder if he can stand by the commitment to those teammates if management continues to ignore his trade request. At the very least, Ramsey might sit out practices this week while getting treatment for his injury issues.