Jalen Ramsey tells Jaguars he's sick, can't practice

Jalen Ramsey called in sick Monday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback, who has requested a trade, told the team Sunday that he is sick and wouldn't be at practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

"Jalen Ramsey called Jaguars personnel late last night and told them he was sick," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football Monday. "He thinks he's has the flu and doesn't feel well enough to come to the facility today."

ESPN first reported the news.

Rapoport adds there is "no momentum" on a deal for Ramsey.

When asked about how he found out about Ramsey's illness, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters said he heard from the team's trainers.

Timing of Ramsey's illness is sure to bring out a host of Ferris Bueller references.

Marrone was asked if he thought the illness was suspicious because of the corner's trade request.

"I'm not getting into that," Marrone said. "... If you're sick, you're sick -- what are you going to do?"

Ramsey requested a trade last week after a conflict with Tom Coughlin. The team has been reluctant to pull the trigger on a trade, asking for a boatload in return for the top young cover-corner in the NFL.

Perhaps the Jaguars hoped last Thursday's win might make Ramsey have a change of heart and take back his trade request. The corner calling in sick Monday could signal that the situation remains untenable moving forward.