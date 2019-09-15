Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:

1. Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable with an ankle injury.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a right elbow injury in the first half vs. the Seahawks and is questionable to return.

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Seahawks.

3. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson exited the game for about a quarter due to a wrist injury suffered against the Ravens.

4. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.

5. New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will not return due to a foot injury suffered against the Dolphins.

6. Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (eye) is questionable to return. He started in place of Jordan Reed (concussion).

7. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is questionable to return after suffering a left knee injury vs. the Redskins.

8. Seattle Seahawks guard D.J. Fluker is questionable to return with an ankle injury vs. the Steelers.

9. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir suffered a knee injury vs. the Titans.