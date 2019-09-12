Raiders expect Gareon Conley (neck) to play vs. Chiefs

Less than a week after suffering a scary-looking neck injury, Gareon Conley will likely be back on the field.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback should be able to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters Thursday.

Conley was listed as limited with a neck injury on Thursday's injury report. Conley was limited on Wednesday, as well.

The third-year cornerback was carted off the field on a stretcher after taking an inadvertent leg to the head during Oakland's Monday night win over the Denver Broncos. He was released from the hospital the following day and tweeted that he was "good to go."

Oakland will need every defensive back it employs to defend against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Kansas City's offense on Sunday afternoon. Last season, the Chiefs averaged 430 total yards, 302.5 passing yards and 37.5 points against Oakland in their two late-season meetings. Conley started both contests, logging an interception in the season finale and three total passes defensed.