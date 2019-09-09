Raiders CB Gareon Conley carted off with neck injury

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was carted off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury.

Conley was attempting a tackle on Broncos running back Royce Freeman along the sideline when Raiders teammate Johnathan Abram attempted a tackle on the RB. Abram hit Freeman with his helmet, but the safety's leg inadvertently hit Conley right on the top of his helmet as the CB was on the ground. Conley laid on the field for around 10 minutes, as trainers attended to him. He left the field on a backboard and gave a thumbs up to the crowd upon departing.

Abram was called for a personal foul on the play for initiating contact with Freeman with his helmet.

Conley left the game having played 38 snaps and recorded four tackles across from fellow starter Daryl Worley. Trayvon Mullen filled in in his absence. Oakland was up 14-3 at the time of Conley's injury

A first-round pick in 2017, Conley missed most of his rookie season with a shin injury, but played in 15 games last year, recording 37 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Around The NFL will have more on this story when updates on Conley's status are provided.