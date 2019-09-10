Gareon Conley says he's 'good to go' after 'MNF' scare

Gareon Conley appears to be in good spirits after his injury scare in Week 1.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback was carted off the field during Monday night's season opener against the Broncos with a neck injury as concerned onlookers in the stands and on the field held their collective breath.

Less than a day after being released from the hospital, Conley shared an update on his condition via his Twitter account.

Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers.. I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn't go down my spine or anything.. I'm good to go God Bless you all ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ -- Gareon Conley (@_gconley8) September 10, 2019

His comments echoed the thoughts of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Conley appeared to be doing OK and that there's "a chance" he could play in Week 2.

Gruden added that he expected to have an additional update on Conley's status Wednesday, but it's a positive sign to see that Monday's incident didn't result in anything more severe.

The Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.