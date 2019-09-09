Raiders' Gareon Conley (neck) released from hospital

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was carted off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Monday night's 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury.

Conley was attempting a tackle on Broncos running back Royce Freeman along the sideline when Raiders teammate Johnathan Abram attempted a tackle on the RB. Abram hit Freeman with his helmet, but the safety's leg inadvertently hit Conley right on the top of his helmet as the CB was on the ground. Conley laid on the field for around 10 minutes, as trainers attended to him. He left the field on a backboard and gave a thumbs up to the crowd upon departing.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said following the game that Conley's injury is not as serious as it looked.

"I got good word on him that he is going to be OK," Gruden told reporters. "I don't know his status for the next game but, most importantly, the kid is alright. That was a scary hit that he took, but all the reports that I have are very, very positive."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Conley has been released from the hospital.

Abram was called for a personal foul on the play for initiating contact with Freeman with his helmet.

Conley left the game having played 38 snaps and recorded four tackles across from fellow starter Daryl Worley. Trayvon Mullen filled in in his absence. Oakland was up 14-3 at the time of Conley's injury.

A first-round pick in 2017, Conley missed most of his rookie season with a shin injury, but played in 15 games last year, recording 37 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions.