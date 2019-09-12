Derrius Guice undergoes surgery for torn meniscus

Derrius Guice is out indefinitely.

The Redskins running back had surgery Thursday morning to trim a torn meniscus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Guice traveled to Florida for the procedure, which was done by Dr. James Andrews.

Washington will now consider its roster options with its starting back sidelined several weeks.

Guice gained 18 yards on 10 carries in his first NFL game this past Sunday against the Eagles. The initial hope was that he would be able to avoid the operating table. According to Rapoport, his injured right knee wasn't improving. A second-round pick in 2018, Guice missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the preseason.

His absence elevates Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Hall of Fame career last week. Washington coach Jay Gruden has already said the 34-year-old will get the starting nod this Sunday against the Cowboys. All Day, of course, was originally signed by the Redskins last August in the wake of Guice's ACL injury.

This latest development might give Peterson another extended run as a feature back.