Adrian Peterson back in Redskins' starting lineup

All Day is back in the Washington Redskins' starting lineup.

With Derrius Guice injured, coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Adrian Peterson will get the start Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The 34-year-old Peterson was inactive Sunday in the Redskins season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as Gruden decided to ride with Guice.

The second-year pro, however, suffered another knee injury -- opposite leg of the torn ACL that cost Guice his entire rookie campaign -- and is expected to miss a few weeks. Gruden said there is no update on the running back's health as of Wednesday.

So Gruden will turn back to Peterson to carry the load on first and second downs.

After Sunday's tilt, the coach explained All Day being inactive by saying: "So if we have a game where we think we can run the ball 55 times in a game in an I-formation, then sure, I'll get him up."

With Guice's injury, the Redskins now need Peterson.

Gruden said he talked to Peterson, and the running back is in "a good place" after being inactive.

As for whether the situation could arise where AD is inactive once again, Gruden pushed that question into the future.

"That's in the past," he said "We'll worry about (that) when they're both healthy again. If that decision has to come again."

Until Guice is healthy, the Redskins will ride Peterson. If there is one thing we've seen from the future Hall of Famer, it's that when he's counted out, Peterson runs angry. All Day.