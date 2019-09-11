Roundup: RT James' knee injury not season-ending

Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James will miss time, but not the entire season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that James suffered a knee injury that is not season-ending.

It's unclear at this stage how much time the right tackle will miss but avoiding a season-ender offers a modicum of positive news for Denver.

James left Monday night's loss in Oakland after just eight offensive snaps.

Broncos general manager John Elway handed James a four-year, $51 million contract with $32 million in injury guarantees this offseason in the latest attempt to fix the offensive line in Denver. The knee injury skews that plan now.

The injury thrusts Elijah Wilkinson into the starting role until James returns. The third-year pro started seven games in Denver in 2018.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring around the league on Wednesday:

1. Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) was seen out of a walking boot on Wednesday at the team facility. Green sustained the injury early in training camp, and had surgery before the preseason started.

2. Carolina Panthers edge rusher Bruce Irvin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday night's home game against the Buccaneers. Tight end Greg Olsen (back) practiced in full on Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable. Rookie tackle Greg Little (concussion) was a full participant in practice all week after being in concussion protocol for the extent of Week 1. Safety Rashaan Gaulden (groin) is also questionable after being limited in practice on the eve of game day.

3. Buccaneers backup QB BlaineGabbert (left shoulder) did not practice all week and is ruled out for Thursday night. Gabbert is Tampa Bay's only player with an injury designation in the shortened week.

4. Bears coach Matt Nagy calls TE Trey Burton (groin) day-to-day, and said playing him would be a decision made on game day.