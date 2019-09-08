Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:
1. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (right knee) is questionable to return.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will not return after suffering a left shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams has a knee injury and is questionable to return.
3. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.
4. Washington Redskins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is questionable to return vs. Eagles with a left knee injury.
5. Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson is questionable to return vs. Ravens due to a calf injury.
6. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle has been ruled out vs. the Panthers due to a head laceration.
7. Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm has been ruled out vs. Titans with a knee injury. Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard is being evaluated for a concussion.
8. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been ruled out vs. Falcons with an elbow injury.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Alexander suffered a dislocated elbow.
#Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander suffered a dislocated elbow, source said. Explains why he was in so much pain after the collision. Obviously done for today, but hopefully not a long-term thing for rising nickel.â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2019
9. Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out vs. the Jets.