Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:

1. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (right knee) is questionable to return.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will not return after suffering a left shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

3. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

4. Washington Redskins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is questionable to return vs. Eagles with a left knee injury.

5. Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson is questionable to return vs. Ravens due to a calf injury.

6. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle has been ruled out vs. the Panthers due to a head laceration.

7. Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm has been ruled out vs. Titans with a knee injury. Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard is being evaluated for a concussion.

8. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been ruled out vs. Falcons with an elbow injury.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Alexander suffered a dislocated elbow.

#Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander suffered a dislocated elbow, source said. Explains why he was in so much pain after the collision. Obviously done for today, but hopefully not a long-term thing for rising nickel. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2019

9. Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out vs. the Jets.