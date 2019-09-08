Chiefs' Tyreek Hill exits game with shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs standout receiver Tyreek Hill will not return to Sunday's season opener after suffering a shoulder injury against the host Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was hit by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey near the sideline. Following the hit, Hill was attended to by the training staff before he was carted off the field.

Prior to his departure, Hill had two catches for 16 yards on a pair of targets along with a carry for five yards.

Just two days prior, Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with Kansas City.