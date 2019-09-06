Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill signs 3-year, $54M extension

After a tumultuous offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are sticking with receiver Tyreek Hill for the long-haul.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs and Hill have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $54 million contract extension, per sources informed of the deal. Hill receives $35.5 million guaranteed with a $5.8 million signing bonus, Rapoport adds.

The team later confirmed the extension.

"We're pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future," Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team's success, and we're pleased that he'll continue to make an impact for us."

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Hill was set to play on the final year of his rookie deal with a base salary of $1.965 million. Now he has a bigger payday coming his way that keeps him in K.C. through the 2022 season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill said in a statement. "Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you're the best fans in the world."

The new-money average of $18 million per season on the contract extension ties Hill for second-most among receivers in the NFL with Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. -- behind only Saints WR Michael Thomas ($19.25).

The Chiefs had been working on a contract extension with Hill earlier this offseason before news broke that he was under criminal investigation for allegations of potential child abuse towards his 3-year-old son.

The team barred Hill from attending offseason workouts as the investigation unfolded and paused contract talks.

After an investigation, the NFL announced in mid-July it could not conclude Hill violated the league's personal conduct policy and would not be suspended.

Following the league's announcement, contract negotiations resumed as Hill joined teammates for training camp. Friday the deal got done.

On the field, Hill has proven to be one of the NFL's premier mismatch nightmares with the ability to scorch defenses deep, snag passes in tight windows, and is a demon after the catch. A perfect fit in Andy Reid's scheme, Hill has back-to-back 1,100-plus yard receiving season, and is coming off a 13 touchdowns 2018 campaign. Since entering the NFL in 2016, Hill has generated an NFL-high 44 receptions of 25 yards or more. The three-time Pro Bowler also added four punt return scores and on kick return TD.

There is no questioning Hill's on-field talent. The off-field problems have always been the issue with the receiver. The new contract speaks loudly that the Chiefs are comfortable sticking with Hill for the foreseeable future.