Roundup: 49ers' DE Bosa (ankle) slated to play vs. Bucs

49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa will get to make his NFL debut on Week 1.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Bosa (ankle) is slated to play on Sunday in the 49ers' road opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source.

Bosa missed the entire preseason after suffering a significant ankle sprain in early August during training camp. Just two weeks ago, San Francisco GM John Lynch thought Bosa had a "50-50" chance of suiting up for Week 1 with the positive recovery progress fueling his optimism.

Now Lynch will get to see his No. 2 overall pick in action, but the amount of playing time Bosa gets remains to be seen considering the Ohio State product missed most of training camp and was tempered in practice leading up to the season.

Bosa is officially listed as questionable in the 49ers' injury report and was a limited participant in practice all week.

The positive news is what San Francisco has hoped for during a preseason that has been riddled with injuries. With their rookie edge rusher back healthy and available to play, the 49ers look to start the season on the right foot in what is a big season for third-year head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Here are other injury updates we are monitoring on Sunday morning:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars LT Cam Robinson (knee) has no structural damage but could maybe miss a few weeks, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, per source. Robinson hyperextended his right knee in practice this week and has been already ruled out for Sunday vs. the Chiefs. With backup Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) also ruled out, Will Richardson gets the start.

2. According to Rapoport, Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown (foot) is expected to play against the Dolphins, per source. Listed as questionable, Brown missed practice as early as last Friday, but coach John Harbaugh was confident he would play all along. Brown, of Hollywood, Florida, now gets to make his NFL debut a homecoming in Miami.

3. Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley (right groin), who is listed as doubtful, won't play on Sunday vs. the Colts, according to Rapoport. Punter Ty Long will serve as the Chargers kicker.

4. Patriots TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) is not expected to play in Sunday night's home opener against the Steelers, according to Rapoport. LaCosse is one of the players tasked with replacing Rob Gronkowski.

As for Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), the team hasn't ruled him out officially but, according to Rapoport, they will be cautious going forward.