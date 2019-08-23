49ers GM: Nick Bosa has '50-50' shot for Week 1

An ankle injury in early August has kept 49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa out of practice.

Whether the ailment keeps the high-profile edge rusher from the 49ers season opener at Tampa Bay on Sept. 8 remains up in the air, according to San Francisco general manager John Lynch.

"I think, truly, (him playing in) Week 1, that's, I don't know, 50-50," Lynch said on the Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks podcast via The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch. "But it's going to be touch and go as to whether he makes it."

Bosa, who underwent core muscle surgery during his junior year at Ohio State before withdrawing for the rest of the campaign and then foregoing his senior season, sustained an ankle sprain on Aug. 7.

Whether Bosa's healthy enough to return to action, he'll also need to acclimate himself rather quickly to a return to the defense.

Despite the uncertain status of Bosa's return to the field, Lynch is optimistic in regards to the progress of his recovery.

"He's coming along really well," Lynch said.

While Lynch believes Bosa will be back soon, his prediction for the next chapter of running back Jerick McKinnon's comeback story isn't one that he believes will come about so quickly.

After missing the duration of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL, McKinnon was removed from the 49ers' active/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 6. Since his return from PUP, McKinnon was limited in practice before he was shut down following a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee, according to The Athletic.

"That's something that's been a fluid situation," Lynch said. "We're just trying to be very judicious. Last time, I don't think we rushed him when he had his flare up, but it didn't work. So you go back and you say 'What we can do better this time to give him the best possible chance?' We're trying to do that, but I think that should be soon."

Injuries continue to hamper San Francisco, but returns are on the horizon -- starting with the No. 2 overall pick.