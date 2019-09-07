Raiders move on from Antonio Brown: Will other teams follow?

What we should accept by now is that this is not over, because it never is.

There will surely be lawyers, maybe a grievance, probably more Instagram posts and another team will eventually come calling for Antonio Brown, perhaps very soon. If walking out before the most important game of the Pittsburgh Steelers' season last year, the only team he had ever known and the one that apparently cajoled and coddled him as he became perhaps the NFL's greatest receiver, didn't raise enough red flags for the "I can fix him" set, then the Oakland Raiders' failure to get even one game of production for their troubles probably won't either.

Brown is that good, and the outsize production that has greenlit the leeway he has been afforded is to his credit. He works maniacally at being a better receiver. That offseason video of him training by catching bricks -- while wearing Gucci shoes -- was not a mirage. Anybody who ever watched a Steelers practice saw Brown catch hundreds of balls from a Jugs machine after everybody else had cleared the field. That work ethic is what took him from sixth-round pick to superstar.

What he has not worked on is being a better member of a team or being a professional. The NFL has always had diva receivers. But Terrell Owens' driveway sit-ups look quaint compared with Brown's spellbinding and disturbing self-destruction. He wanted a trade from the Steelers in part, it seems, because he was not voted the team's most valuable player. You can wonder about whether Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was too lenient with Brown all these years and how much that is contributing to the state Brown is in now. But Tomlin also got season after season of top-end production out of Brown. The Raiders did not get one game, after trading draft picks to get him, giving him a big contract, enduring the cryotherapy injuries, the helmet hissy fit, a public threat to general manager Mike Mayock, and then a taped conversation with the head coach being turned into a highly produced promotional video.

On Saturday, head coach Jon Gruden stated the obvious -- the Raiders had exhausted everything to make it work with Brown. Gruden is clearly disappointed that things did not work out. But he said two things that make you think. One: He thought nobody in the Raiders locker room would be surprised that Brown would never play for the Raiders. Two: He believes Brown is misunderstood and that he hopes "he gets what he's looking for."

Deciphering what Brown is looking for is now the problem of his next team.

There is always greater tolerance for greater talent in the NFL, but Brown has now proven too toxic for two of the league's most player-friendly coaches and franchises -- not everyone would have tried everything to make this work, especially after Brown threatened Mayock -- in the space of just nine months, and that says a lot more about him than it does about them. The rapid acceleration of Brown's behavioral decline finally outpaced his physical gifts on Saturday, and that raises a question that teams have to be considering now as they weigh whether to toss this grenade into their locker room in the first week of the season.

It's entirely fair to question if Brown even wants to play football anymore and what personal factors precipitated this extraordinary meltdown. Those are delicate, difficult questions at a moment when Brown's public emotional state has swung like a pendulum. We have all gawked at the Raiders' follies with Brown, but Brown is clearly in some degree of private turmoil and that has to be addressed and not simply enabled -- by the people closest to him and, alas, by the people who hope to next benefit from his skills. All signings are just a cost-benefit analysis. Brown surely likes the trappings of the NFL, but he just threw to the wind what should have been $30 million guaranteed over what? An outdated helmet? A five-figure fine? Will any team interested in him now dare to guarantee anywhere close to that kind of money, given the on-full-display risks associated with him? Can any team expect to win when the head coach has to spend this much time managing one player? The benefits of Brown's presence are clear in any stat line. The costs are not simply reflected in the payroll. They are borne by those who have to make an entire team function. And for now, Brown simply costs too much.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Julio Jones and the Falcons have agreed on a three-year, $66 million contract that includes a mammoth $64 million guaranteed, meaning this is close to the fully guaranteed contracts of NFL players' dreams. It is a potential game-changer in the business of football and it comes with an unspoken, but very clear message: That is what is available when there is a marriage of production and character.

The drama is ending in Oakland, but just about to start up somewhere else. Some team will likely think very soon that it is the next one that can "fix" Brown, which, we can only hope, would include fixing whatever is bedeviling him emotionally. They might start by passing along the message the Falcons just distributed. Brown has never had any problem with production. But to salvage the rest of his career, he and those around him must address his character. Whatever it is that Brown is looking for, he's unlikely to find it, in or out of football, without that.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @JudyBattista.