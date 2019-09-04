Roundup: Stefon Diggs (hamstring) misses practice

To no one's surprise, Redskins LT Trent Williams' holdout will bleed into the regular season.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Williams did not show up to the team facility for today's practice, which means he won't play this Sunday at the very least. The Redskins head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles to kickoff the 2019 season.

Williams, 31, is holding out for a new contract and hasn't reported to the team since the conclusion of the 2018 season. A first-round pick by the Redskins in 2010, Williams had completed his seventh-straight Pro Bowl season in Washington.

Earlier this week, Williams' former teammate DeAngelo Hall said the tackle's return to the Redskins could be "sooner rather than later" but he had previously noted there was "zero chance" he'd show up on Week 1. Hall also revealed that Williams did not want to sit out the entire year because he wouldn't want to lose out on an accrued season towards free agency, or miss an entire year's worth of pay.

Williams' frustration with the team is coupled with how the Redskins medical staff handled a growth found on his head, which required an additional procedure this offseason. Although he's set to miss at least one regular season game, Williams' hardline holdout could be over with by this time next week with both sides looking for a resolution.

In other Redskins news, TE Jordan Reed (concussion) was limited in practice. Reed is not fully cleared yet after suffering the concussion in Week 3 of the preseason, but he's trending in the right direction for a return.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring) was listed on the team's first injury report of the year and did not practice. Meanwhile, CB Mike Hughes (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant.

2. Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) is "ready to go" for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. As a precaution, Beckham did not appear in the preseason for the team who traded for him in the offseason.

3. According to Rapoport, New York Jets LB Avery Williamson -- who suffered a torn ACL in the preseason -- will have surgery tomorrow in Alabama under the knife of Dr. James Andrews.

4. On the eve of kicking off the 2019 NFL season in Chicago, the Green Bay Packers signed WR Allen Lazard to their active roster from the practice squad, the team announced.

5. The Atlanta Falcons are gauging the conditioning level of rookie OL Kaleb McGary over the next three days ahead of the season opener to see if he can play a full game. McGary, who the Falcons traded up to select in the first round, underwent a heart procedure in the offseason.

6. The Detroit Lions announced the signings of WR Marvin Hall and QB Chad Kanoff to their practice squad.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Justin Evans (foot) did not practice Wednesday, and coach Bruce Arians said if he cannot play Sunday, MJ Stewart or Deone Buchanon will fill in as a rotational safety.

8. Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake is expected to play and get plenty of touches in Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. On Wednesday, coach Brian Flores said of Drake (foot): "We're looking forward to giving him a lot of touches this week."

9. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon that QB Cam Newton (foot) is having a good week so far and he's has taken all of his practice reps. Rivera also said there is "no reason" to hold him back Sunday when the Panthers start the season at home against the Rams.

In related Panthers injury news, LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring) and T Greg Little (concussion)did not practice today.

10. The Jacksonville Jaguars injury report for Week 1 will be an estimation as the team is not practicing due to Hurricane Dorian. QB Nick Foles (oblique) is still sore from last week and will appear on the injury report, but is fully expected to play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

11. Baltimore Ravens CB Brandon Carr was a limited participant in practice.

12. Buffalo Bills WR Andre Roberts (quad) did not practice Wednesday. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) was limited.

13. Titans tackle Jack Conklin did not practice today, but coach Mike Vrabel expects him to be back on Thursday.

14. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said WR DK Metcalf (knee) will practice today, just two weeks after going through surgery. As for Mike Iupati, Carroll said the guard went through this morning's walkthrough but his status for Sunday is yet to be determined.

15. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (foot) was a full participant at practice, while G Zack Martin (back) was limited.

16. Steelers safety Sean Davis (ankle) did not practice. Coach Mike Tomlin said if Davis could not play Sunday night in New England, Kam Kelly would get his first NFL start.

17. New England Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice.

18. Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis (ankle) and DE Trey Flowers (shoulder) were limited in practice. The same went for OL Frank Ragnow (ankle).

Per Rapoprt, the Lions hosted WR Laquon Treadwell Wednesday for a workout.

19. Indianapolis Colts LB Jabaal Sheard did not practice. WR Devin Funchess (back), CB Kenny Moore (thumb) and RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle) were all limited.

20. San Francisco 49ers WR Jalen Hurd (back) will not practice today per head coach Kyle Shanahan, who revealed that not only will he not play on Sunday, but he's been downgraded from day-to-day to week-to-week.