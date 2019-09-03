Chargers sign Mike Pouncey to 1-year extension

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey won't enter the 2019 season with just one year left on his contract.

The Chargers signed Pouncey to a one-year extension that locks the center up through 2020, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $9 million, per a source informed of the pact.

"From day one, Mike has been everything we thought he'd be and more," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said per the team's official site. "He's an unquestioned leader, both in the locker room and on the field, who has earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike. His relentless work ethic -- there have been times where we've had to fight to keep him off the practice field -- and toughness are contagious. Mike's dependability is invaluable, and we're excited to have secured our Pro Bowl center through the 2020 season."

Pouncey signed a two-year $15 million contract with the Chargers last offseason after seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He was cut by the Dolphins in March 2018 after requesting his release.

Pouncey started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018.

Los Angeles enters the 2019 season with a host of question marks along its offensive line but ensured its starting pivot will be a Charger for the next two seasons.