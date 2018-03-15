Dolphins set to release Mike Pouncey, sign Josh Sitton

The Miami Dolphins are parting ways with another big-name player.

Center Mike Pouncey requested his release, which is expected to be granted Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Pouncey, who had three years remaining on his contract, told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post he requested his release because his request for a raise in a long-term deal wasn't granted.

"I gave this city everything I had," Pouncey told Schad. "I'm heartbroken."

Pouncey added that he plans on continuing his playing career after seven seasons with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2011.

"At the end of the day I'm a Miami Dolphin for life. I think it was awesome," he said. "I had a hell of a ride here. We'll see what the next chapter is."

Cutting Pouncey saves the Dolphins $7 million on the salary cap.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed, that the Dolphins are signing former Bears guard Josh Sitton to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with a base value of roughly $15 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Pouncey played 16 games in 2017, the first time he's participated in a full slate since 2012. After three Pro Bowls from 2013-2015, Pouncey struggled last season after returning from injury but remained one of the Dolphins' top O-lineman. The 28-year-old has battled hip issues, undergoing three procedures during his tenure in Miami. Any team that inks the talented center with health concerns must be confident his hip issues are in the past.

Pouncey's departure continues the high-priced exits from Miami. Since the new league year opened, the Dolphins have traded Jarvis Landry, cut Ndamukong Suh, and now will release Pouncey.

UPDATE: The Dolphins acquired center Daniel Kilgore and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick (227th overall) from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for '18 seventh-rounder (223rd overall).