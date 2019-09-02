Injuries: Cowboys' Amari Cooper (foot) back at practice

Amari Cooper is finally back to practice.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday that the wide receiver will participate in practice today, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The Cowboys have taken it slow with Cooper's return to the field as he's been dealing with a left foot muscle strain that sidelined him throughout training camp. The foot issue has hindered the wideout's ability to cut on his routes, but the team hasn't appeared worried Cooper would miss the start of the regular season.

Cooper sat out the entire preseason slate.

Cooper told reporters Monday that he feels no issues cutting and believes he'll be "good" for Sunday's game, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Amari Cooper said he was able to do a lot in his first practice back. He thinks heâs good to play Sunday against the Giants. He played through a foot injury his rookie year that was worse. He said that one hurt when he cut, but this one doesnât. âI didnât feel any pain today.â â Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 2, 2019

With Week 1 upon us, the time for easing Cooper back in is now. Dak Prescott's most dangerous pass-catching threat should be ready for the season opener versus the New York Giants.

Other news we're monitoring Monday:

1. New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson (calf) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson are "trending in the right direction," per team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

2. Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is dealing with a groin strain that is putting his availability for Thursday's Kickoff Game against the Packers in jeopardy.

Per @ChicagoBears GM Ryan Pace on Trey Burton: Trey had offseason sports hernia surgery he recovered from. Heâs dealing w/ unrelated mild groin strain â team is hopeful that itâs minor. It popped up sometime last week. Could go either way on gameday decision Thursday @nflnetwork â StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 2, 2019

3. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday and said the calf injury that kept him out this preseason is in the past and he's ready for the season-opener versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

4. The Seattle Seahawks have placed tight end Ed Dickson on injured reserve, allowing him to return this season, Rapoport reported. They re-signed wideout Jaron Brown -- a surprising cut this weekend that now makes sense -- Rapoport added.

5. The Oakland Raiders are placing quarterback Nathan Peterman on IR to make room for DeShone Kizer, per a team official.