Titans' Derrick Henry 'feeling good' ahead of Week 1

Derrick Henry sounds ready to roll.

The Tennessee Titans running back joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Monday and said the calf injury that kept him out this preseason is in the past and he's ready for the season-opener versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"I'm feeling well," Henry said. "Kind of sad I missed camp; I love it, and I love my teammates and practicing, but I'm back to feeling good, being able to practice these last couple weeks. I'm excited. It's game week, so I'm ready to go."

Henry missed most of camp with a calf injury but was back at practice a couple of weeks ago.

The 25-year-old appears poised for a starring role in the Titans' offense after finishing the 2018 season with a flourish, earning 585 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the final four games.

Henry has heard comments that the final quarter of last season was a fluke that he won't repeat again. The running back believes the fantastic end of the season is a better representation of who he is as a player than the initial struggles to his career.

"That's who I am," Henry said of his performance down the stretch. "Everybody has adversity, and I think that was mine during the season. Mine was kind of long, but I was glad to finish off on the right note, and I'm just excited to get out there and pick up where I left off and continue to help this team, this organization."

Sunday's opener versus the Browns is the first time we'll see Henry on the field since the end of last season. The fourth-year pro says he's ready to face an improved Cleveland defense.

"I just go out there and play my game, man. Like you said, they got a lot of good players over there, brought a lot of good players in and they are hype for this upcoming season," Henry said. "Just got to go out there and do what I've been coached and go out and play my game; don't get too caught up in everything. It's the first game, everybody's going to have their jitters, be excited. Just calm down, play the game and let everything else take care of itself."