Raiders place QB Nathan Peterman on injured reserve

Nathan Peterman won't begin the season as the Oakland Raiders' backup, but he didn't get cut either.

The Raiders are placing the signal-caller on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the roster move.

Peterman has a small tear in a non-supporting ligament in his elbow, Rapoport added, per a source informed.

Peterman's designation further explains the Raiders grabbing former Green Bay Packers backup DeShone Kizer off waivers Sunday.

With Peterman headed to IR, veteran Mike Glennon will back up Derek Carr. Peterman could potentially return to the roster after sitting out eight weeks.

Anyone who has watched HBO's Hard Knocks knows coach Jon Gruden's fascination with Peterman, despite the quarterback's abysmal record as an NFL starter.

With the 25-year-old heading to IR, Gruden gets to keep both Glennon and Peterman on the squad. The move also allows Gruden, who has always loved stockpiling quarterbacks, to add another passer in Kizer in the process.