NFL's most valuable running back in 2019: Ezekiel Elliott? Todd Gurley?

"Zeke who?"

That's what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones jokingly said to reporters Saturday after rookie running back Tony Pollard had another impressive preseason outing. Ezekiel Elliott remains away from the team while he seeks a new deal.

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that neither he nor the two-time NFL rushing champ found the joke humorous.

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke -- we actually thought it was disrespectful," Arceneaux said.

On the heels of the latest twist in the Zeke-Cowboys drama, we thought it would be a good time to ask this question: Who is the most valuable running back in the league today?



Daniel Jeremiah

Daniel Jeremiah

+ Follow On Twitter

There are so many good running backs in the league right now, but I'm going to take Ezekiel Elliott. He does everything for the Cowboys' offense and is the one running back who demands a safety down in the box, which frees up the rest of his teammates to make plays. When I was a scout in the AFC North, our focus was drafting players who could stall or stop Ben Roethlisberger. Zeke is that type of player in the NFC East, according to my discussions with personnel execs in that division. The dynamic back is always in mind when those teams draft linebackers.



Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis

+ Follow On Twitter

To me, the most valuable backs right now are Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley. Both of these guys are versatile, but the Rams' star is the ideal running back with all the desired traits when it comes to size and ability. Gurley can play in any system and dominate in the pass game or on the ground. When it comes to Barkley, the Giants possess a physical, powerful back who's just scratching the surface. Finishing with 2,028 scrimmage yards as a rookie, Barkley is so tough to bring down and has proven he can get the job done even with a porous offensive line. Take either player out of his respective offense and the unit is half as good, at best.



David Carr

David Carr

+ Follow On Twitter

McCaffrey was the Carolina offense in 2018. He became the sixth player in NFL history to lead his team outright in carries, rush yards, rush TDs, receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs in a season. That's insane. McCaffrey was the focal point of the offense with Cam Newton battling injury for much of the season. The third-year running back's talent level is off the charts -- he often makes cornerbacks, linebackers and safeties look really bad in coverage. In the run game, he's tough and physical with great vision. I can't wait to see what this kid does this year.