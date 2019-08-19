Ezekiel Elliott, agent didn't find Jerry Jones' quip funny

Ezekiel Elliott and his representation didn't find the humor in Jerry Jones' preseason joke.

Following Tony Pollard's impressive preseason outing versus Los Angeles Rams' backups on Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys' owner quipped "Zeke who?"

Down in Cabo, the witticism fell flat.

Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that neither he nor the running back found the joke humorous.

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke -- we actually thought it was disrespectful," Arceneaux told Mortensen.

Jones later said that Pollard would complement "not replace" what Elliott brings to the Cowboys, but it was the joke that garnered the headlines and attention.

Elliott continues to train in Cabo while holding out from the Cowboys as the regular season approaches. With sides not close to a new contract and Jones' joke rubbing Zeke the wrong way, this is a holdout that could continue to fester as the regular season approaches.