Roundup: Falcons OT McGary to begin rehab process

Kaleb McGary is set to resume football activities soon.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie right tackle will begin doing individual work this week, coach Dan Quinn announced Sunday.

McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure last month and has missed three preseason matchups.

The first-round pick has not been cleared for contact and the team will put McGary through its entire rehab program.

"The first part is, like today, participating in the walkthrough," Quinn said per the team's official site. "And then he'll get a good bit of the field work with Marty [Lauzon] and the athletic performance staff. And then once that's good, we'll be out a couple of weeks, make sure the conditioning is right. And then back into individual [drills], and then you get back into team [drills]. So we really stay strict to the policy we put into place for the guys to return to it. We just don't back off of it, especially if you've been out for, in his case, two weeks.

"It's a good sign that he had such a good report. But, like all players, we're going to do the right thing and make sure nothing comes up."

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. The Washington Redskins signed free-agent linebacker Gary Johnson, the team announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive end Myles Humphrey.