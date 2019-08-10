Roundup: Harbaugh anticipates Griffin Week 1 return

There's potentially good news on the backup quarterback front for the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh said he's hopeful Robert Griffin III (thumb) will return by the first week of the regular season.

"He won't be able to do anything until that fracture heals, which is a time frame," Harbaugh said at Saturday's press conference. "I think it was three-four weeks before it even heals and we'll work from there. We anticipate the first week of the season, if all goes well."

Griffin injured his thumb in July during practice.

Former safety/cornerback Lardarius Webb is retiring a Baltimore Raven, the team announced Saturday. Webb played for the entirety of his nine-year career with the Ravens and won a Super Bowl ring in 2013, prior to his release in March 2018. He finishes his NFL tenure with 480 tackles, 15 interceptions, 1 defensive TD, 91 pass deflections, 17 tackles for a loss, nine QB hits and five sacks.

The Ravens also made a roster move, signing DT Elijah Qualls.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. Trey Flowers is one step closer to a return.

The Detroit Lions activated the defensive end from the active/physically unable to perform list on Saturday, the team announced.

Flowers, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract in March, opened training camp on the PUP list after undergoing a procedure on his shoulder this offseason.

In his four seasons with the New England Patriots, Flowers contributed 164 tackles, 21 sacks, five forced fumbles and six pass deflections in 46 appearances (37 starts). He also won two Super Bowl rings during that stint with the first coming under the watch of Matt Patricia.

The Lions also placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who broke his leg in Thursday's preseason game, and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on injured reserve Saturday.

Patricia also confirmed during his press conference that veteran quarterback Tom Savage is in concussion protocol after getting injured in Thursday's preseason game. Earlier in the day, the team responded to Savage's expected absence by signing QB Josh Johnson and running back Justin Stockton while parting ways with cornerback Tarvarus McFadden.

2. Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Burks will seek a second opinion on Monday to see if he can play through it or it will be season-ending. As a rookie in 2018, Burks played in 14 games with four starts and 24 tackles.

On Saturday, the Packers also announced they had released wide receiver Jawill Davis.

3. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the addition of rookie tight end Carson Meier to their 90-man roster.

The Jaguars also welcomed the return of CB A.J. Bouye and RB Thomas Rawls, according to The Athletic's Phillip Heilman. Both had been out of camp since July 27.

4. The Indianapolis Colts signed guard Nate Theaker and released guard Ian Silberman (non-football illness). Silberman was dealing with the same issue when he was released by the Panthers on July 24.

5. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld (wrist), tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and TE Dallas Goedert (calf) are among the latest names added to the Philadelphia Eagles' injury list, per NJ.com's Mike Kaye. All three are expected to miss the remainder of camp and preseason.

6. The Tennessee Titans made several roster changes including activating Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the PUP list. The team also added RB Akeem Hunt, DE Eric Cotton, WR DeAngelo Yancey and linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, waived WR Jalen Tolliver, injured LB Riley Bullough and offensive lineman Cody Conway and moved LB D'Andre Walker to injured reserve.

7. The Cleveland Browns announced via Twitter that they have added third-year fullback Joe Kerridge.

8. The Seattle Seahawks have signed QB J.T. Barrett and LB Juwon Young. The team also waived safety Marwin Evans and LB Chris Worley. Barrett, one of college football's brightest during his four years at Ohio State, spent all of last season on the Saints practice squad after going undrafted. He signed a reserve/future contract in January but was waived on August 1.

9. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters TE Andrew Vollert tore his ACL and is out for the season. After going undrafted in 2018, Vollert spent time on the Cardinals and Bengals practice squads before being claimed off waivers by the Chargers in May.

10. The San Francisco 49ers announced a pair of moves, adding RB Brandon Wilds and releasing S Tyree Robinson. Wilds was most recently a member of the Cardinals practice squad but was waived in May after signing a reserves contract last December. The Niners will be Wilds' sixth team since entering the league in 2016.

11. The New York Jets have re-signed TE Nick Truesdell and waived CB Derrick Jones, who the team drafted in the sixth round in 2017. Truesdell originally signed with the Jets on August 4 but was waived two days later.

12. The New Orleans Saints have terminated the contract of receiver Rishard Matthews, who was signed on June 13, coach Sean Payton told the media on Saturday. Matthews In addition, Payton announced the team placed offensive lineman Ulrick John on injured reserve and waived tight end Jake Powell.