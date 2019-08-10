Lions sign QB Josh Johnson after Tom Savage injury

Josh Johnson's NFL resume grew a little longer Saturday following a report that the journeyman quarterback plans to sign with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced Saturday that they've signed Johnson and free agent running back Justin Stockton.

The move comes in the wake of backup Tom Savage suffering a head injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Friday that team also planned to workout Landry Jones as a part of their efforts to add depth behind Matthew Stafford and David Fales, who signed with the team in June.

After not playing in a NFL game for four seasons, Johnson notably was added to the Redskins' depth chart late in 2018 after a rash of injuries and started three of the four games he appeared in for the club. During that stretch, Johnson went 52-of-91 (57-percent completion rate) for 590 yards, three TDS and four interceptions.

A fifth round selection by the Buccaneers in 2008, Johnson appeared in six games his rookie year and a combined 20 games (1 start) over the next two seasons as a backup to Josh Freeman. After leaving Tampa to sign with the Niners in 2012, only to be cut five months later, Johnson would take his talents to a number of teams in both practice squad and active roster roles including the Browns, Bengals (two stints), Niners -- again in 2014 -- Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders, as well as the UFL and AAF.