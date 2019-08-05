Camp Buzz: Case Keenum unaware of QB depth chart

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» The Redskins released their first unofficial depth chart Sunday and pundits are keeping a watchful eye on that quarterback battle.

The order as of Aug. 4? (1) Colt McCoy, (2) Case Keenum, (3) Dwayne Haskins.

The order this early doesn't mean much, as there's an ongoing quarterback battle set to last through the preseason. Still, it seemed strange that Keenum had no knowledge of his current standing.

"I didn't know," Keenum said on being second on the depth chart, via NBC Sports Washington. "It's news to me. Whatever reps I'm getting, I'm getting ready to play. That's hands-down what I'm doing. [The depth chart] is for you guys to talk about. I'm not going to change what I do and how I approach each day."

Each of the three will have a chance to compete for the job during the preseason, but McCoy seems to have the upper edge due to his five years of experience under Jay Gruden.

» Myles Garrett emerged as one of the best young pass-rushers in the NFL last season. Now, Garrett is going to extreme measures to ensure he keeps improving.

The top overall pick in 2017 has lost 10 pounds from last season, bringing him down to 262.

"I just felt like I needed my old speed back and I just tried to keep the strength that I had the last two years and see if I could combine that and see if there'd be a frightening mix,'' Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. "... I'm feeling lighter on my toes and a little bit faster -- fast like I was in college."

To lose the weight, Garrett went on a strict diet consisting of "two snacks a day, multiple water and one big meal. That's it."

Last season, Garrett registered 13.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, all of which ranked top-10 in the league.

With less weight and perhaps more explosiveness, Garrett will be a terrifying sight for opposing quarterbacks.

» Tom Brady made his first comments on his new contract after practice Monday. Brady agreed to the two-year extension on Sunday, but is essentially working on a year-to-year basis.

"It's really the reality for most guys in the NFL, I don't want to think I'm any different than anyone else," Brady said. "Football is a tough business. It's a production business. I'm ready to go this year and that's really what matters and that's where my focus is. It's a unique situation I'm in -- 20th year with the same team and 42 years old. Pretty much unchartered territory for everybody and I'm going to go out there and be the best I can this year and see what happens."

» The Houston Texans are in Green Bay for a joint practice with the Packers.

To celebrate the occasion, the Texans partook in a Green Bay training camp tradition.

Texans star J.J. Watt did have a slight problem with the pre-practice ride, though.

Watt said he enjoyed the tradition, until he actually hopped on a bike. "The bike was not designed to hold a 290-pound man," he said.

The seat broke when he got on the bike and Watt said he would buy the kid a new bike. Good deal for the kid, if you ask me.

» It's a big reunion in Detroit as the New England Patriots visit the Lions for a joint practice.

Lions coach Matt Patricia worked under Bill Belichick in New England for 14 years, and the Lions also employ former Patriot players Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola. Lions general manager Bob Quinn also worked for the Patriots from 2000 through 2015.

On the other side, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is a former Lion.

» Is there a quarterback competition brewing in Chicago?

It's not what you think, don't get carried away. Mitchell Trubisky is the clear-cut starter, but head coach Matt Nagy flashed his arm at Bears practice Monday. Check it out: