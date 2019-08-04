Tom Brady agrees to contract extension with Patriots

For his 42nd birthday, Tom Brady received a special gift from the New England Patriots: a long-awaited contract extension.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with New England on Sunday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal raises Brady's 2019 salary from $15 million to $23 million, Rapoport added.

Brady was set to enter the final season of a two-year restructured deal before he struck an extension with the Pats this weekend. Before the new contract was agreed to, Brady was scheduled to make $15 million and carry a $27 million cap hit in 2019. Brady has still never entered a season in the final year of his deal.

Already in uncharted territory, Brady is now under contract through 2021, his age-44 season. The quarterback has insisted for years that he would like to play until he's at least 45 years old. This deal keeps that goal still in the realm of possibility.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.