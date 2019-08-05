Roundup: Lavonte David underwent knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting linebacker Lavonte David underwent a procedure on his knee.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that David had surgery to repair a slight tear to his meniscus, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Arians noted that the issue shouldn't impact the start of the regular season for the linebacker.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians says LB Lavonte David had a procedure to address a torn meniscus in his knee. It was a trim and agent Ron Butler says heâll be fine to start the regular season. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2019

David missed practices late last week while dealing with the knee issue.

A pivotal player in the middle of Todd Bowles' new defense in Tampa, the 29-year-old had been garnering rave reviews from the coaching staff during the start of Bucs camp. The procedure should be just a hiccup as long as he's fully healed by the time the regular season kicks off in September.

Here are other news we are monitoring on Sunday:

1. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says it sounds like cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) will be OK and he hopes he's back out there "pretty quickly."

2. The Bills announced offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle and cornerback EJ Gaines suffered injuries during Sunday's practice and will not practice today.

"L.A. Waddle has a quad and EJ Gaines has a groin-hip area injury," coach Sean McDermott said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Waddle's torn quad will require surgery. It's a possible season-ending injury, Rapoport added.