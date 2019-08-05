Odell Beckham not practicing Monday due to illness

  • By Kevin Patra
Odell Beckham Jr. is not practicing Monday.

The Cleveland Browns' receiver is being held out due to an illness, according to the team.

Beckham was reportedly at the team facility but was not seen on the practice field with teammates.

Assuming the illness is minor, the missed day of practice shouldn't hinder OBJ's outlook moving forward for a Browns team with sky-high expectations for the 2019 season.

Cleveland kicks off its preseason slate Thursday at home against the Washington Redskins.

