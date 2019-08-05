Odell Beckham not practicing Monday due to illness

Odell Beckham Jr. is not practicing Monday.

The Cleveland Browns' receiver is being held out due to an illness, according to the team.

With Odell Beckham not practicing due to illness, Jaelen Strong and Derrick Willies are getting reps with the first team. Strong made a nice grab on a quick out. â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) August 5, 2019

Beckham was reportedly at the team facility but was not seen on the practice field with teammates.

Assuming the illness is minor, the missed day of practice shouldn't hinder OBJ's outlook moving forward for a Browns team with sky-high expectations for the 2019 season.

Cleveland kicks off its preseason slate Thursday at home against the Washington Redskins.