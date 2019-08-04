D.K. Metcalf (oblique) sits out Seahawks scrimmage

During Seattle's annual training camp scrimmage on Saturday night, one player was notably not participating in game action: D.K. Metcalf.

The rookie receiver was active in warmups but was held out of the mock game, due to what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called a "little oblique strain," per the Seattle Times.

Carroll told reporters Metcalf suffered the injury on the last play in practice Friday and that the team deemed it a good idea to hold him out this weekend.

Asked whether Metcalf would practice on Monday, Carroll said, "I'm not sure about that. But we are shooting for that."

Whether Metcalf will be ready to make his Seahawks debut in Seattle's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Thursday is also in question.

Metcalf has reportedly run with the starters in camp, playing alongside receiver Tyler Lockett. The No. 64 overall pick has also quickly endeared himself to Russell Wilson, who said in June of Metcalf, "He's really intelligent. ... He's a legit pro wide receiver."

Metcalf didn't get the ability to prove that to Seahawks fans on Saturday. Hopefully, for his sake and theirs, he won't have to wait much longer.