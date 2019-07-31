Camp Buzz: Chiefs move CB Tremon Smith to RB

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» The Chiefs made an intriguing change on their depth chart, moving cornerback Tremon Smith to running back behind Damien Williams and Carlos Hyde.

The speedy Smith was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round in 2018 and would later catch on as a kick returner after playing corner in spots during two of the first three games.

His special teams debut came in Week 4 against the Patriots and he made the most of the opportunity, accumulating 180 yards in four returns, including a crazy 97-yard return that he nearly took to the house.

In all, Smith appeared in 14 games and netted 886 yards in 33 returns.

According to The Kansas City Star, There had been talking surrounding the idea of moving Smith, who was an all-state QB in high school, to the offensive side of the ball since last season and now that idea has come to fruition.

It looks like Tremon Smith has moved to the offense. He moves from CB to RB here at #ChiefsCamp. pic.twitter.com/1meR07Rs1k â BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 31, 2019

» A day after passing his physical, Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown hit the ground running at training camp.

Brown, the 25th overall selection in April, had been previously placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 18 after being sidelined with a foot injury.

Based on what he's displayed so far in his camp debut, "Hollywood" Brown is ready to bring showtime to Baltimore.

» Saints receiver Michael Thomas managed to steal the show on the team's off-day, signing a record-breaking extension early Wednesday morning. But this could only be the beginning of big deals for world-class wideouts.

During his appearance on Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport offered some insight on what Falcons receiver Julio Jones could be expecting when he signs his new contract.

"At this point, it is a little unclear because Julio has said he's not comparing himself to Michael Thomas. You got to think he's going to want more. You got to think he's going to want in the $20M-plus range," Rapoport said.

It's worth pointing out that Jones, 30, has already inked two big contracts -- a 4-year, $16.2M rookie contract in 2011 and a 5-year, $71.5M extension in 2015 -- but the six-time Pro Bowler has been adamant about making sure he's get what he believes he's worth. Rapoport indicated that Jones could be further motivated by Thomas' deal as he continues to negotiate.

"He has already been paid; this is his third contract, different from Michael Thomas, who really had not made any money in the league," Rapoport noted. "But still, you know, Julio saw this number this morning and was like, 'Yeah, I'm taking note.'"

» If Tom Brady is starting to look a little heavier, don't worry, Patriots fans; it's by design.

During his first media appearance of training camp, Brady revealed that he made the decision to add a few pounds to his frame. His reasoning? Well, it may have something to do with the 21 times he was brought down last season.

"I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more," he said, via ESPN. "I worked pretty hard at that."

Brady, who turns 42 on August 3, hasn't attended voluntary workouts in two years in order to spend time with his loved ones but, according to his results, those sessions were probably unnecessary anyway.

» The Oakland Raiders are still looking to build depth in their backfield and, according to Rapoport, are turning to a former Saint to possibly help with this matter.

The team conducted a workout with veteran Mike Gillislee, who totaled 43 yards on 16 carries in four appearance for the Saints last season, as they continue to evaluate their options.

The #Raiders continue to do work on their backfield, working out free agent Mike Gillislee, source said. He spent parts of last year with the #Saints. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2019

» Another first-round pick made his camp debut in Green Bay: safety Darnell Savage.

Savage has been absent since the start of camp after having his wisdom teeth removed.

First round pick Darnell Savage is in pads. Looks to be making his #PackersCamp debut pic.twitter.com/wUeYcvCjx4 â Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 31, 2019

» The Washington Redskins have several players looking to prove themselves in 2019, and receiver Josh Doctson is one of them.

The 2016 first-round pick showed impressive concentration on this play, snagging an absurd one-handed, over-the-shoulder catch.

» This interception by Earl Thomas seemed to remind the Ravens of a certain star defensive talent from the past. See any similarities?

» Receiver Courtland Sutton and safety Will Parks of the Denver Broncos took a break from practice to engage in a rhyme battle. This definitely beats running drills.

» Denver Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan provided a long-lasting memory for a young fan with this kind gesture.

» Now, here's something different.

A couple of Chiefs linemen decided to do a little yoga during camp. Namaste.