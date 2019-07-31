Michael Thomas breaks internet with $100M extension

In case you missed it, Saints receiver Michael Thomas is going to be in New Orleans for the foreseeable future, and the internet is loving the news.
Here are the reactions to Thomas' record-breaking 5-year, $100M extension:
Can't guard him. Can pay him.@Cantguardmike is the highest-paid receiver in the history of the @NFL ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#GoBucks #Shhh pic.twitter.com/o3j5gnGudyâ Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 31, 2019
@Cantguardmike CONGRATS lil bro!! Well deserved. Keep going and settle for nothing less than GREATNESS ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â LeBron James (@KingJames) July 31, 2019
Congrats my guy @Cantguardmike ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ big flexâ AB (@AB84) July 31, 2019
100 mm 100 mm where yo hood at!!!! @Cantguardmike #paythemanâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 31, 2019
Yesss suhhhhhh. Earned ! Keep pushing brudda https://t.co/c92tGxSBrWâ Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 31, 2019
@Cantguardmike Congratulations, McDonaldâs on you when I come to New Orleans ï¿½ï¿½â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 31, 2019
Sheeesh @Cantguardmikeâ James Harden (@JHarden13) July 31, 2019
Congrats bro! Stay Locked-In and keep pushing. ï¿½ï¿½
Hey bro, @Cantguardmike that #3 is for sale if youâre still interested ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/8sdm2tw0Igâ Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) July 31, 2019
Get paid young .... get paid https://t.co/ntJ4GD58MWâ F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 31, 2019
Mike T with the ï¿½ï¿½ @Cantguardmike is one of those rare players that elevates the play of everyone around him. Very much earned and deserved for one of the most driven players Ive ever been around. Congrats Mike!â John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) July 31, 2019
@Cantguardmike WOWWWWW BRO YOU THE GOAT! #spokeintoexistanceâ D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) July 31, 2019
All money in!! @Cantguardmike EARNED DAT ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) July 31, 2019
Yeaaaa Mike!!! I love to see this its great for a the league!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/TcNqLntgGZâ Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 31, 2019
@Cantguardmike EARN YOURZ! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/ONJWk4a4wYâ Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 31, 2019
Amazing @Cantguardmike. Only the beginning my brotha!!! CLEANERâ Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) July 31, 2019
Congrats brother @Cantguardmike â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) July 31, 2019
Well deserved!!! https://t.co/7paajvTnnUâ Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) July 31, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/OdT10OJWBsâ Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) July 31, 2019
MONEY MIKE ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @Cantguardmike congrats brudda!!â Devin Smith (@dsmithosu) July 31, 2019
Congrats to the lil homie @Cantguardmike. Been knowing since he was a jit and always worked hard. Well deserved!!!â ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) July 31, 2019
All money in @Cantguardmike ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/NTHnEknXarâ Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) July 31, 2019
Congrats @Cantguardmike ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. You did that !â Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) July 31, 2019
@Cantguardmike congrats. Well deservedâ Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) July 31, 2019
Congrats bruh! https://t.co/zMQT6543Ghâ Kwon Alexander (@kwon) July 31, 2019
Michael Thomas â¡ï¸ highest paid WR in NFL history!â PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2019
5 years, $100M ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
Thomasâ 93.2 overall grade ranks 2nd among wide receivers over the last three seasons. https://t.co/BKsfLmMkao
Blessings Bro! Worth Every Single Dollar ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #HighestPaid https://t.co/XMbk4ZJXMTâ Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) July 31, 2019