Michael Thomas breaks internet with $100M extension

In case you missed it, Saints receiver Michael Thomas is going to be in New Orleans for the foreseeable future, and the internet is loving the news.

Here are the reactions to Thomas' record-breaking 5-year, $100M extension:

@Cantguardmike CONGRATS lil bro!! Well deserved. Keep going and settle for nothing less than GREATNESS ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â LeBron James (@KingJames) July 31, 2019

Congrats my guy @Cantguardmike ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ big flex â AB (@AB84) July 31, 2019

100 mm 100 mm where yo hood at!!!! @Cantguardmike #paytheman â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 31, 2019

Yesss suhhhhhh. Earned ! Keep pushing brudda https://t.co/c92tGxSBrW â Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 31, 2019

@Cantguardmike Congratulations, McDonaldâs on you when I come to New Orleans ï¿½ï¿½ â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 31, 2019

Sheeesh @Cantguardmike

Congrats bro! Stay Locked-In and keep pushing. ï¿½ï¿½ â James Harden (@JHarden13) July 31, 2019

Get paid young .... get paid https://t.co/ntJ4GD58MW â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 31, 2019

Mike T with the ï¿½ï¿½ @Cantguardmike is one of those rare players that elevates the play of everyone around him. Very much earned and deserved for one of the most driven players Ive ever been around. Congrats Mike! â John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) July 31, 2019

Yeaaaa Mike!!! I love to see this its great for a the league!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/TcNqLntgGZ â Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 31, 2019

Congrats to the lil homie @Cantguardmike. Been knowing since he was a jit and always worked hard. Well deserved!!! â ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) July 31, 2019