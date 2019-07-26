Training Camp Buzz: Andrew Luck 'on a progression'

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» Philip Rivers is coming off arguably the best season of his career. At age 37 and just one year left on his contract, it's natural to wonder about his future. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco appeared on Inside Training Camp Live on Friday and said an extension isn't imminent but inevitable.

"We're on the same page with Phil. We've talked about it," Telesco said. "He's our leader now and in the future. And we're in a good place. We'll still have those talks, but really right now we're focused on and he's focused on playing. Behind the scenes we'll probably have some talks but right now we're getting ready for the opening game with the Colts. But like I said, he's our quarterback now and in the future and I couldn't be more happy to have him right now."

That has to make Chargers fans happy as well.

Telesco also addressed running back Melvin Gordon's holdout, which the Pro Bowler has said will linger until he gets a new deal or is possibly traded.

"How much he means to The challenge is trying to find that balance between what a player would like to earn and on the team side and how that balances with 52 other teammates as we get to Week 1 of the regular season. Obviously we haven't figured that out yet."

Telesco stressed that it's "not hard to see" how much Gordon means to the organization. Gordon, though, just wants to be shown the money.

» Frank Reich might have put some Colts fans on high alert Thursday when he said Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles was part of the impetus for limiting Andrew Luck in training camp. Indianapolis' franchise quarterback is currently dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for the team's entire offseason program.

On Friday, Luck offered an opposing view from his coach, stating that scans have shown his calf condition doesn't make him more susceptible to an Achilles injury.

"My Achilles is not at extra risk of anything, it's fine," he told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said.

Luck was encouraged by his work in 7-on-7s to begin camp but doesn't know when exactly when he'll be full-go.

"I'm on a progression, certainly, and I've had a calf strain and sort of a lower leg injury that I've been working through the break and part of the offseason," he said. "It certainly does not weigh on me like my shoulder did in the past, being patient in my progression and I think it's so important for any player dealing with anything in this game. Health and football seem to go together. It's always part of the conversation, but I feel better and better every day."

» So, the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps isn't the tallest in the NFL. In fact, Sean McDermott has said it might be the smallest in the history of the league. After affectionately dubbing his wideouts smurfs this summer, the Bills coach doubled down on that moniker (and his approval of their skills) Friday.

"It's like a colony of Smurfs," McDermott told reporters. "They're small, they live in small villages and can separate quickly."

Seven of 12 wide receivers on the current roster are listed under six feet, including newcomers Cole Beasley (5-foot-8) and John Brown (5-foot-11), both of whom worked with the first team to begin training camp. More important is how they ultimately produce. Zay Jones, who proudly stands 6-foot-2, led the team with a modest 56 catches. And he was the only receiver on the roster to haul in 35 passes.

Accordingly, the Bills released 6-foot-5 Kelvin Benjamin after he caught just 23 receptions over 12 games. This year the Bills are hoping less (height) is more.

» Zion Williamson's lone appearance in the NBA Summer League lasted all of nine minutes before he was ruled out with a knee injury. That made the rookie forward's cameo at New Orleans Saints camp on Friday all the more encouraging. Walking without a limp and looking a bit trimmer, Williamson was joined by teammate Jaxson Hayes and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. The trio watched from the sideline before chatting with Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

Once upon a time Williamson held a scholarship offer from LSU to play football. He actually does have a brief background in the sport -- as a quarterback. Brees' job is safe, but the Saints have had great success in the past with a former basketball-playing, 6-foot-7 tight end. Just sayin'.

»When Alvin Kamara joined the Saints two years ago he was saddled alongside not only Mark Ingram but Adrian Peterson. Last year it was Kamara and Ingram. This year it's just Kamara. Accordingly, the two-time Pro Bowler is preparing for more plays and more touches in Year 3.

"It's definitely been a different grind, just from my conditioning to the way I train, working with the weights, the way I eat," Kamara told Steve Smith Sr. on Inside Training Camp Live. "Just trying to find the next evolution to my body. Stronger legs, more long speed, more endurance work, a lot more flexibility work, a lot of balance."

Kamara intimated he won't have a particularly big role in the Saints' preseason games. But he noted he put in extra time in this offseason to expand his route tree and recognize coverages better in anticipation of the added attention he'll garner in the Saints' offense.

"Just trying to give different looks and help our offense," Kamara said.

Everyone else will surely be looking at him.

» Tom Brady is at the second day of Patriots training camp practice. He's just there sans helmet and shoulder pads.

Brady did warm-ups but is not taking part in individual drills Friday because of a scheduled maintenance day, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported.

That's the cost of doing business with a 41-year-old quarterback entering his 20th season. But apparently it's working out.

» It's Friday, Damarious Randall has a job, and with the Cleveland Browns having already broken camp, the veteran safety has a lot to do.

Even better, he's doing it in a visor paying homage to the 1995 comedy classic, "Friday."

» A.J. Green was selected two spots ahead of Julio Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft. While Green said he hasn't been keeping tabs on Jones' contract situation with the Falcons, per NFL Network's James Palmer, the Cincinnati Bengals wideout might have to wait for his former SEC brethren to strike a deal before his own will be settled.

Jones is expected to reset the wide receiver market, which could help Green as he enters the final year of his deal. The seven-time Pro Bowler produced career lows last year after appearing in just nine games because of a toe injury.

"I let my agent and them work the situation out for itself," Green said. "Like I said, I love being here, but you never know. But I feel like everything will work itself out."

» Carson Wentz is healthy and will be full-go in training camp. But his best moment this week will come off the field. Wentz had a moving encounter with young Eagles fan Giovanni Hamilton, who fought through tears upon meeting Wentz before telling the quarterback, "You're my hero."

The 12-year-old Hamilton suffers from bone disorder Schwartz-Jampel syndrome.

» Ever wanted to play catch with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time? That's what a few lucky Colts fans got to do recently.

Colts legend Peyton Manning, standing in front of his statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium, treated fans by tossing some passes their way and signing autographs.

» If the socks fit, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will wear them.