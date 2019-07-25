Pederson: Eagles 'not gonna hold back' Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles have a fully operational Carson Wentz at training camp.

Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that the Eagles are "not gonna hold back" the starting QB during camp, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Eagles will monitor how much Wentz throws, like all quarterbacks, but there will be no restrictions moving forward.

'Golly gee,' you might be thinking, 'a quarterback practicing fully with his teammates, what a novel thought.'

You wouldn't be completely wrong.

Wentz's injury history, however, makes his full-go status to open training camp noteworthy.

The QB participated in OTAs during the spring and by all accounts looked fantastic. Now he appears to be fully over the back ailment that bothered him as recently as April.

The Eagles' franchise quarterback was knocked out for the end of the past two campaigns, first with an ACL tear and last year with a back injury, watching Nick Foles lead the Eagles on playoff runs. With Foles now in Jacksonville, the veteran insurance for Wentz is gone.

With a new, massive contract in hand, Wentz will be able to spend training camp focusing on building his rapport with his receiving corps. How much Pederson uses him during the preseason remains to be seen.