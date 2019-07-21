Dolphins' DT Norton placed on non-football injury list

In a series of roster moves on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have placed Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Norton, 22, was involved in a serious car wreck on the 4th of July, which resulted in the immediate amputation of his left arm and six surgeries in the aftermath. He was released from the hospital two days ago.

With the Dolphins giving him a non-football injury designation, it enables the team to pay Norton's full salary.

Unfortunately, Norton's pro football career ended without playing a down. The defensive tackle played for three years at the University of Miami before getting drafted in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. After getting waived, cut, and signed to the Panthers' practice squad, the Dolphins signed Norton to a contract by year's end.

Norton was grateful to even be alive after the life-altering event, and the 22-year-old expressed his desire to organize a blood drive in wake of the accident.

The Dolphins also announced Sunday that they have placed TE Dwayne Allen, LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley on the active/physically unable to perform list. Miami also claimed OL Will Holden off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, and waived CB Jamar Summers