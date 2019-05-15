Dak Prescott: "I want to be a Cowboy forever"

On a day in which he was looking to hit dingers rather than toss touchdowns, Dak Prescott offered no worries while presenting assurances that his Lone Star future would be an elongated one.

Heading for home in his current contract, the Cowboys quarterback is due $2.025 million in the upcoming final season of his deal and an extension looks to be on the horizon.

Thus, when he was at the Reliant Home Run Derby on Wednesday evening, Prescott was asked about contract negotiations.

"I want to be a Cowboy forever," Prescott replied per the Cowboys' website. "I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way so to me it's no rush. I know it will get done."

"I want to be a Cowboy, I'm sure pretty sure I'll be a Cowboy for a long time. ... I don't have any worry or anxiety of it not happening or trying to get it done sooner than later. No worries. It'll get done."

Having quarterbacked the Cowboys to an NFC East title in 2018 and the NFC Divisional Round of the postseason, Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are likely to get extensions -- and then running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to the Dallas brass.

Prescott is coming off of a Pro Bowl year that featured a career-high 3,885 yards passing.

His contract has been a hot topic, but he insisted it's not his focus nor is it his job to worry about.

"My whole focus is within the locker room," Prescott said. "I've got people that take care of that. I've got a great team, team of agents. That's their job. Jerry [Jones] has said when he's had to that they are negotiating but as far as I'm concerned, it's just about getting better, getting better as quarterback, getting better as a leader and just making sure our team is getting better."

Seattle signal-caller Russell Wilson became the latest highest-paid quarterback when he signed a four-year, $140 million contract in mid-April.

Prescott's deal is likely to be in the ballpark of Wilson's. And while the Cowboys' gunslinger isn't worried about when his deal will get done, he couldn't deny that his life has a milestone upcoming.

"It's all generational money and life-changing money," he said. "It's a blessing just to be in this position. But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is within the locker room. I know it'll get taken care of so it is what it is."