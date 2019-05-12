Fangio: Joe Flacco will get all 1st-team reps in OTAs

At least for the immediate future, Joe Flacco won't need to look over his shoulder.

The Denver Broncos brought in Flacco via trade with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, but then drafted Missouri signal-caller Drew Luck in the second round of April's 2019 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, first-year Broncos coach Vic Fangio addressed the media and said there will be a quarterback competition, but it's for the back-up spot.

"Joe [Flacco] will take all of the reps with the first team," Fangio said, via team transcripts, when asked how quarterback reps would be handled during organized team activities. "Then we have an open competition after that and we'll randomly play those with the twos and the threes when we do our reps."

Broncos OTAs are set to begin Monday.

In addition to Flacco and Lock, Kevin Hogan and undrafted rookie Brett Rypien out of Boise State are in the QB room.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP entering his 12th season, found himself in a similar situation in his final year with the Ravens when they drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round and now Baltimore is Jackson's team.

When asked prior to the draft about Denver possibly selecting a quarterback, Flacco seemed none too pleased at the prospect.

Well, the Broncos did just that, trading up in the second round to select Lock. Now, however, it seems as though Lock is simply vying for the second-string spot.