Flacco: 'Out of my control' if Broncos pick QB at No. 10

Quarterback Joe Flacco has lived it before.

While with the Baltimore Ravens last year, Flacco watched as the team used a first-round pick on Lamar Jackson. Now with the Denver Broncos, Flacco could have a sense of déjà vu if the Broncos decide to use the 10th overall pick on a signal-caller in next week's draft.

Should the Broncos go that route, though, Flacco isn't fazed because of his experience in Baltimore.

"I think I had a pretty good outlook on it last year and it is what it is," Flacco told reporters Tuesday, via the Broncos' official website. "I want to get this team to be the best it is with me at the quarterback position. Obviously, that's not of most importance to draft a quarterback, but if we do, that's completely out of my control. I'm going to go out here and I'm going to compete, and he's going to have to come out here and be on the field with me every day, too. So, I'm all ready for that."

On the surface, it more than makes sense for the Broncos to look closely at the quarterback position with an eye to the future when considering Flacco turned 34 in January.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic previously reported Denver planned to bring in top prospects Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones on pre-draft visits. Drafting a quarterback now would provide a rookie to watch and learn from a former Super Bowl MVP, a scenario that didn't exist over recent years in Denver.

But whatever the Broncos do in the annual three-day selection process, Flacco appears confident in his current status as the starter and supports the team bolstering the roster with value at the 10th overall pick.

"Yeah, like I said, I don't really care about whether they take a quarterback or not, whether it's 10 or whatnot," Flacco said. "The only thing I care about is, like I said, I want this team to be as good as they can with me at quarterback.

"So, if we feel like as a team, as an organization, we can add value to our team with the 10th pick, well, then I'm all for getting a guy that can add value to the team with me as the understood quarterback."