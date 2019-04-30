AFC East draft grades: Patriots ace test; nice haul for Bills

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is Dan's review of the AFC East.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Buffalo Bills, Round 1, No. 9 overall

A year ago at this time, many smart football minds were convinced that Oliver was the best player in college football and No. 1 overall pick material. Now, yes, his junior season didn't go quite as well as expected and he doesn't have ideal size for his position, but those first two seasons weren't a mirage. This is a game wrecker, and Sean McDermott is just the coach to get the most out of him. The Bills landed the draft's fourth-best player, per Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt, with the ninth overall pick. And he filled a need. That's gravy. If Oliver is considered the best player from this class five years from now, I won't be surprised.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

New England Patriots, Round 3, No. 77

It's not a surprise that the Patriots took him midway through the third round. It is a surprise that the rest of the league's teams let it happen. We're talking about Chase Winovich here, the high-motor guy with the golden locks who always seems to be in the right spot. He was No. 48 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the draft's top 100 players, yet somehow he fell into New England's lap with the 77th overall pick. He's one of the biggest steals of the draft. Here's another guy who doesn't have ideal size and seems to have been punished for it in the draft. He'll make teams regret passing him up. The rich get richer in New England.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers

New York Jets, Round 6, No. 196

Outside cornerback was one of the Jets' biggest needs going into the draft, and they waited until the sixth round to address it. That's not ideal, but it could eventually allow Austin to play a big role. Here's the thing: As NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter pointed out in his quick-snap draft grades, Austin would have been a Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) pick if not for the ACL tears in consecutive years that robbed him of all but five games in his final two seasons with the Scarlet Knights. He'll likely start the season on the PUP list, but if he can stay healthy, he has the length and quickness to cause problems for receivers.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 3 DOLPHINS: B+ » Round 1: (No. 13 overall) Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson.

» Round 3: (78) Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin.

» Round 5: (151) Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin.

» Round 6: (202) Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State.

» Round 7: (233) Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn; (234) Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington.



The grade here is helped quite a bit by the acquisition of Josh Rosen, which cost Miami just a late second-round pick (No. 62 overall) this year and a 2020 fifth-round selection. As you might have heard by now, it's a low-risk deal with three years and about $6.4 million remaining on the former Cardinals QB's contract. Rosen still has plenty of upside and could go down as the steal of the 2019 draft. Oh, I also like everything about the Wilkins pick. Offering greatness on the field and off, the former Clemson DT fills one of the team's many glaring needs and will energize new head coach Brian Flores' defense. The Dolphins couldn't have asked for a better building block at No. 13. Deiter was a fine pick that makes plenty of sense. I'm not exactly in love with the rest of Miami's draft, as Van Ginkel seems like a reach in Round 5. Hopefully Prince can use his length to become a quality right tackle. Given their widespread needs, they weren't going to be able to check every box with one class, but there's still a screaming need for more pass-rush help, even with the addition of Wilkins.

RANK 4 JETS: B » Round 1: (No. 3 overall) Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama.

» Round 3: (68) Jachai Polite, DE, Florida; (92) Chuma Edoga, OT, USC.

» Round 4: (121) Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia.

» Round 5: (157) Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota.

» Round 6: (196) Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers.



There was a lot of talk about the Jets' interest in trading down from No. 3 heading into the draft, but GM Mike Maccagnan ultimately stayed there and smashed one over the fence by playing it safe with Williams. Some viewed him as the draft's top prospect. He could be dominant playing alongside Leonard Williams. Maccagnan did the opposite of playing it safe in Round 3, adding a pair of boom-or-bust types. Polite was considered a likely first-round pick back in January, but a poor offseason, including a disastrous NFL Scouting Combine, sank the pass rusher's stock. If Gregg Williams finds a way to maximize his potential, we'll look back at this pick as a steal. With the undersized Edoga, the questions are tied to his strength, maturity and durability, per Zierlein. If he can put it all together, he should become a successful starter. Wesco can help right away as a blocker, but it could take some time before he's a reliable factor as a pass catcher, and Cashman is a decent find as a backup/special-teamer. As I mentioned earlier, I'm intrigued by Austin's sleeper potential and like the idea of taking a flyer on him in Round 6.

