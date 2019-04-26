2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 2-3

The 2019 NFL Draft is live! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and watch the draft live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Daniel Jeremiah's analysis for every pick by every NFL team can be found below. For reference, you can see every pick from Jeremiah's final NFL mock draft at Mock Draft Central.

Second Round

33. Byron Murphy, CB, Arizona Cardinals

I thought he was the best cornerback in this draft class. He has great quickness, awareness and ball skills. He's got outstanding hands. His finish is outstanding. He's outstanding, he can play inside, he can play outside. More than anything else, he makes plays on the ball.

34. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Indianapolis Colts

I thought he'd be gone in the first round. He's competitive, he's aggressive. He's more quick than fast, but he can make plays on the field.

35. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

I thought there was a chance they would draft him in the first round until Josh Allen fell in their lap. This was fortunate for the Jags to still be able to get a guy they legitimately thought about in the first round. This is a gift. He is a people mover and he's nasty.

36. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

He catches the ball naturally and he is exceptional after the catch. Overall, his durability is a concern, but he's dynamic with the ball in his hands and also offers value in the return game (per pre-draft prospect list).

37. Greg Little, OT, Carolina Panthers

They hit it on a tackle. They did their homework on the position. Quick hands, quick feet, likes to I think he's going to be at his best on the right side.

38. Cody Ford, OT, Buffalo Bills

Question was tackle or guard. They said tackle, I think he can hold up there. I think he has a shot to stick at tackle. His hands are a little bit wide; I'd like to see him clean that up. I like his physicality and his ability to pull. This to me is someone who can play right away. I had him as a first-rounder.

39. Sean Bunting, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Big corner. He can play inside-outside. Very twitched up. He's a little grabby downfield, which is something he needs to work on. Very aggressive.

40. Trayvon Mullen, DB, Oakland Raiders

He was somebody I had a hard time evaluating. He was hard to figure out. He made a good impression in the national title game.

41. Dalton Risner, OG, Denver Broncos

He has experience at center, I think that could be his spot. He has strength and power. He's outstanding with his hands.

42. Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

Huge arm, he can make every throw on the field. He's a little bit raw. He can throw a nice firm ball. He trusts his arm; he trusts it a little too much. He's going to have time to sit behind Joe Flacco.

43. Jahlani Tavai, LB, Detroit Lions

He can set the edge on the run, he's very versatile, which they love. This is a player you can do a lot of different things with.

44. Elgton Jenkins, OG, Green Bay Packers

Strength and anchor, that's what you see in pass protection. He started at four positions and they need help on the offensive line.

45. Joejuan Williams, CB, New England Patriots

They fill a need here. They've got their versatile defensive back right now in Williams.

46. Greedy Williams, DB, Cleveland Browns

Greedy Williams was my fourth corner. Great value here. Tall, long and athletic and he can find the ball. He just needs to get better against the run. He does a great job of cutting off routes. He's got legit 4.3 speed.

47. Marquise Blair, DB, Seattle Seahawks

What I love about him is he's so aggressive at the line of scrimmage; you're talking about a guy who wants to play downhill.

48. Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints

He'll start right away.

49. Ben Banogu, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Banogu is ultra-athletic and explosive. He can play in space, he can drop in coverage or he can rush the passer. He can do a lot of different things, but I thought he'd go a little later.

50. Irv Smith, TE, Minnesota Vikings

He's a real clean route runner, he's got strong hands and his best attribute is what he does after the catch. I don't know what this means for Kyle Rudolph. He might have played his last down for Minnesota.

51. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

A great pick. They got a strong, physical receiver from Ole Miss and it wasn't D.K. Metcalf.

52. Drew Sample, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

One of the best blocking tight ends in the draft. Strong and physical. Teams are more excited about him than the production because they love the physicality.

53. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

That's going to be a popular pick there. Patient player and person. Had to wait his time behind Saquon Barkley and now he'll play in the same division. He's someone you can use inside or outside.

54. Lonnie Johnson Jr., DB, Houston Texans

Has a rare height-weight-speed combination. Showed up at the Senior Bowl and was outstanding and that's why his stock began to rise. You love how hard he plays.

55. Max Scharping, OT, Houston Texans

They had a need on the offensive line and they doubled up on it. Position, wall-off blocker. He's a little raw, but he's got some upside.

56. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

They just selected one of the fastest receivers in the draft and the best return man in the draft. The thing I love about him in the return game, he's got the speed and toughness. Once he gets into the open field, forget about it.

57. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

He's got a basketball background and plays like a post-up player. I think he's a better version of Devin Funchess. His hands are so strong. Even when he's being held and grabbed, it does not matter. You look at the way the Eagles used Alshon Jeffery and they got a younger version of Alshon.

58. Trysten Hill, DT, Dallas Cowboys

Has outstanding first-step quickness. He is the first one off the ball when he's on the field. He went to the right place to have Rod Marinelli get everything out of him.

59. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

This is a race car after the catch. He flies. He has another gear once he gets out into the open field. The question was can he run routes, the good news was in the combine he really gave teams hope.

60. Nasir Adderley, DB, Los Angeles Chargers

The range of Nasir Adderley and the mad cover skills and he's a playmaker. The Chargers, Derwin James has a running mate.

61. Taylor Rapp, DB, Los Angeles Rams

He's versatile, he's the most reliable tackler among the defensive backs in this year's draft class. He's an outstanding blitzer, he's extremely intelligent. If he ran in the 4.5s, he'd be a first-round draft pick.

62. Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals

They got some speed there, a track star. Ran a 4.31 at the combine. I love what he does after the catch. When you think at Kliff Kingsbury's offense, a lot of quick hitters, that's what this kid did in college and I think that's what they'll ask of him now.

63. Juan Thornhill, DB, Arizona Cardinals

I like him in the deep middle because of the range he has. He's a ball hawk. He'll miss some tackles but you'll take that for his ball skills.

64. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

This is what we talked about, the perfect fit. This is a team that likes to go over the top and he goes and gets it. He has the ability to track the football, he finds another gear when the ball is up in the air. Once he does get the ball in his hands, he can make you move. And he just went to, in my opinion, the best deep-ball-throwing quarterback in the league in Russell Wilson.

Third Round

65. Zach Allen, DE, Arizona Cardinals

Zach Allen has the versatility. He plays with strength and effort. The effort is phenomenal and I think this is a pretty good pick for them.

66. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

They go get a wide receiver and Diontae Johnson, who's an outstanding returner, you can see that burst. He plays much faster than his 4.5 40.

67. Jalen Hurd, WR, San Francisco 49ers

We need a creative offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurd, because he can do everything. He is so fluid and loose.

68. Jachai Polite, LB, New York Jets

He's got a big-time get off and a nasty move. His tape as an edge rusher is just outstanding.

69. Josh Oliver, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Outstanding play speed, lots of quick-hitters and screens. He'll need to improve in the running game.

70. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles

He's a home run hitter, just one long run after another. The comparison is Phillip Lindsay.

71. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Denver Broncos

He's versatile, he has quick hands; the only frustrating thing is I didn't see the power.

72. Germaine Pratt, LB, Cincinati Bengals

He's an outstanding blitzer, he needs some work in coverage, but inside tackle-to-tackle; he's outstanding.

73. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Out goes Jordan Howard, in comes David Montgomery. The vision is outstanding and he's so elusive inside the tackles.

74. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

He is a fun runner to watch with his jump-cuts and quickness. It's fun to watch him on tape.

75. Jace Sternberger, TE, Green Bay Packers

He's very fluid and instinctive. He can really stretch the field, you can flex him out. They're going to use him the same way the Eagles use Zach Ertz.

76. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

He's got some outstanding speed and has outstanding character. He's also the best kick-coverage guy in the draft.

77. Chase Winovich, DE, New England Patriots

He's the last member of my top 50 hanging out there. He's got outstanding hands and sheds blockers and shows quickness.

78. Michael Deiter, OG, Miami Dolphins

He's a mauler. He's played a lot of football at an offensive line factory in Wisconsin.

79. David Long, DB, Los Angeles Rams

He can play outside, they lost LaMarcus Joyner in the offseason, I think that's where he's going.

80. Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

He's ultra-productive. They can move him around, he can come off the edge, they can even drop him back into coverage. The effort is outstanding with this guy.

81. Will Harris, DB, Detroit Lions

A great combination of play speed, leadership and character. He just doesn't have a lot of ball production, but when he hits you, you'll feel it.

82. Nate Davis, OG, Tennessee Titans

He has a unique frog stance. He's a people mover and he's dominant in the run game. He held his own in the run game.

83. Justin Layne, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Some people thought he might go even earlier. He's a former wide receiver who plays with excellent patience and poise.

84. Khalen Saunders, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

The suddenness and the range are phenomenal for a guy his size. He has extremely quick hands. Was one of our favorites at the Senior Bowl.

85. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Baltimore Ravens

You don't get more productive than him. Size, length and power. He's outstanding with his hands, quick swipe, get home and finish.

86. Kahale Warring, TE, Houston Texans

He's got ridiculous height-weight-speed combination. He has a water polo background with a lot of promise.

87. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

He's outstanding in pass protection which you know is going to be great for the New England Patriots. He's a north-south runner who runs through arm tackles and has very reliable hands.

88. Cody Barton, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Plays outside linebacker, they can use him to cover the tight end. He's the communicator, he's got a short-area burst.

89. Bobby Okereke, LB, Indianapolis Colts

They want speed on defense and linebackers who fly and Okereke can do that.

90. Connor McGovern, OG, Dallas Cowboys

My highest available guard left on the board. He will uproot you, drive you and finish you in the running game and has pass protection awareness.

91. Trey Pipkins, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are showing you can find players anywhere. When you see someone play inferior competition, you want to see someone dominate and that's what he did. Very athletic. This will be a fun project.

92. Chuma Edoga, OT, New York Jets

He's got rare foot quickness and he's undersized at tackle, but I think he's got a chance to stay there.

93. Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

He's big and fast, they play him inside/outside. As the season ended, his stock went through the roof.

94. Jamel Dean, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teams all over the league were split on him. When you watch him on tape, you don't see the speed he showed at the combine. He's also had some knee issues that concerned teams.

95. Oshane Ximines, DE, New York Giants

He destroys tight ends, he loves a slap-swim move. The Giants got their pass rusher, just a little later than people expected.

96. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

In line, flexed out, he's versatile and and an easy mover. Did not have a lot of production, as he didn't have a single touchdown. This kid is a great combo tight end.

97. Bobby Evans, OT, Los Angeles Rams

He's somebody that the more I watched him, he grew on me. He struggles a little bit to adjust, but if he stays on his original path, he's good.

98. Quincy Williams, LB, Jacksonville

There's not a lot on him, but he's the brother of Quinnen Williams.

99. Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I love watching him play. He'll play in the deep half and get his hands on a lot of balls.

100. Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers

He's a rhythm thrower with excellent touch. He does not have a great arm, but he's on-time and accurate. Some teams had him way up there. This team with Cam Newton coming off an injury, this is an interesting pick.

101. Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots

There's no 40 on him because he's coming off an injury. I think he's going to be a right tackle. He's got ideal frame and size, but he needs to get healthy and continue to improve.

102. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

He's a north-south runner, everything's downhill. He's a slithery runner and he catches out of the ball pretty well. He needs to get better in pass protection.