Cardinals, five others opening voluntary minicamps

Six teams with new head coaches will hold voluntary minicamp beginning today.

The Arizona Cardinals (Kliff Kingsbury), Cincinnati Bengals (Zac Taylor), Cleveland Browns (Freddie Kitchens), Green Bay Packers (Matt LaFleur), New York Jets (Adam Gase), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bruce Arians) open three-day veteran minicamps.

The camps run from Tuesday through Thursday, April 23-25, leading into the 2019 NFL Draft.

The voluntary minicamps allow new coaches to get on the field with players, run through playbooks and get a better idea of the skill set of the current roster. Every other team in the league remains in Phase One of the offseason program, which only allows for conditioning workouts, with no on-field football drills.

The voluntary vet camps must take place before the draft. The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins held their sessions last week. The six teams opening Tuesday are utilizing the final three days of eligibility.

Most notably, quarterback Josh Rosen is expected to be on the field for the Cardinals' three-day minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Is there anything Rosen can show at this stage that could change the Arizona brass' mind if it has zeroed in on Kyler Murray? Will these be Rosen's final days as the Cardinals starting quarterback?