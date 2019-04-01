Offseason workout dates announced for all 32 teams

The NFL on Monday announced the dates for the offseason workout programs for all 32 teams.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program. New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL draft (April 25-27), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2019 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

Arizona Cardinals

First day: April 8

Voluntary miicamp: April 23-25

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 29-31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Atlanta Falcons

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Buffalo Bills

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Carolina Panthers

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Chicago Bears

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Cincinnati Begals

First day: April 9

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-25

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Cleveland Browns

First day: April 1

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-25

OTA offseason workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Dallas Cowboys

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Denver Broncos

First day: April 2

Voluntary minicamp: April 16-18

OTA offseason workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Detroit Lions

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 10-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Green Bay Packers

First day: April 8

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-25

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Houston Texans

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Indianapolis Colts

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Jacksonville Jaguars

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21, May 23-24, May 28, May 30-May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Kansas City Chiefs

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Chargers

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Rams

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Miami Dolphins

First day: April 1

Voluntary minicamp: April 16-18

OTA offseason workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Minnesota Vikings

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

New England Patriots

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-30, June 10-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

New Orleans Saints

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

New York Giants

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

New York Jets

First day: April 8

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 10-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Oakland Raiders

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Philadelphia Eagles

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Pittsburgh Steelers

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

San Francisco 49ers

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Seattle Seahawks

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First day: April 1

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-25

OTA offseason workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Tennessee Titans

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Washington Redskins

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 10-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6