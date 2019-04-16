Patriots sign Demaryius Thomas to one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has a new home.

Thomas was signed by the New England Patriots, the team announced on Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Thomas signed a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Thomas' signing comes a week after he visited with the Patriots.

The addition of Thomas reunites him with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who served as the head coach with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10. Thomas started his career with Broncos in 2010 before being traded to the Houston Texans on Oct. 30, 2018.

With the 31-year-old Thomas, the Patriots have a player who once produced five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2010-16). Whether Thomas will be ready for football activities in the immediate future, though, is another matter.

Thomas suffered a torn Achilles while with the Texans on Dec. 23, but NFL Network's James Palmer previously reported Thomas should be back sooner than expected.

The Patriots also announced the re-signing of defensive back Jonathan Jones, a restricted free agent.