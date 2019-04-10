Demaryius Thomas visits with New England Patriots

Demaryius Thomas got a look-see from the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported the receiver finished a visit with the Patriots on Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation.

The 31-year-old Thomas is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. He is on schedule to be back sooner than expected, per Palmer.

Last month, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving resulting in an injury stemming from a Feb. 16 accident during which he was traveling more than 70 mph in a 30-mph speed limit zone.

After being traded from Denver, Thomas played seven games for the Houston Texans last season before suffering the Achilles tear, corralling 23 passes for 275 yards and two TDs. Before the trade, the wideout posted 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight tilts with the Broncos last season.

A former 1,000-yard-plus receiver for five straight seasons from 2012-2016, Thomas lost a step even before last year's injury. However, he remains a viable veteran target with upside given his history and could be a weapon in the red zone.

The Pats' staff has experience with Thomas. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was in charge in Denver when the wideout was a first-round selection in 2010, and it isn't the first time the team has shown interest in acquiring the wideout.

New England is famous for getting an up-close look at veteran players during the offseason. Sometimes it leads to a deal down the road. Sometimes it's Bill Belichick doing his due diligence in case a need arises later.

The Pats would likely want to wait until Thomas is closer to a healthy return before making a move, but with pass-catcher being a need in New England, he's a name to keep an eye on in Foxborough.